BLOWING ROCK — On April 3, the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce and The Village Foundation announced the creation of the Rock United Relief Fund. This fund is dedicated solely to helping Blowing Rock businesses survive the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Rock United Relief Fund was established by The Village Foundation of Blowing Rock at First Citizens Bank as a restricted account. The Village Foundation is a nonprofit organization, and all contributions will be tax deductible to the extent provided by law.
The Board of Directors of The Village Foundation has delegated the authority to receive, review and act upon grant requests from small businesses to a special, community-based Grants Review Committee composed of five members of the Blowing Rock community.
The members of the Grant Review Committee are Tim Hilton, J. B. Lawrence, Charles Hardin, Tim Gupton and Charlie Sellers. The committee members have been carefully chosen based on their business expertise and leadership positions in the community. Additionally, The Village Foundation has approved $10,000 to the fund as seed money.
Starting immediately, small businesses located within the Blowing Rock postal code will be entitled to apply for grants by completing and submitting Business Relief Grant Requests on the form found on the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce website at www.LoveBlowingRock.com, or The Village Foundation website at www.VillageFoundationofBR.org.
Questions regarding the Rock United Relief Fund can be emailed to VillageFoundation@BlowingRock.com, or called in to the Business Relief Hotline at (828) 414-2888.
Contributions to the Rock United Relief Fund should be made to the order of The Village Foundation (for Rock United Relief Fund) and should be mailed to the Rock United Relief Fund, c/o The Village Foundation of Blowing Rock, PO Box 2716, Blowing Rock, NC 28605.
Alternatively, the Chamber has also created a GoFundMe proflie at https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/rock-united-relief-fund through which contributions will be remitted to the Rock United Relief Fund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.