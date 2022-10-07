BLOWING ROCK — The last Blowing Rock Farmer’s Market of the year took place on Thursday, Sept. 29 in downtown Blowing Rock. The market, which was held from May to September, offers a space for local vendors to sell their products. An assortment of local businesses were in attendance, including ones that had baked goods, fresh flowers, honey and cheese for sale.
Andee Barer’s business, Andee’s Petite Desserts, made its debut at the market this year selling bite sized baked goods.
“It has been a successful year for us,” said Barer.
Along with desserts, attendees of the last market could purchase fresh flowers, local honey and goat cheese. The cheese products were sold by Blue Goat Dairy out of Vale.
“Our products are all goat cheese made from our goats, which are raised holistically,” said Barbra Teeple, who has been selling goat cheese at the Blowing Rock Farmer’s Market for five years.
The stands at the market were not limited to food and flowers however. The Blowing Rock Women’s Club was represented as well. Their table, which also made its debut this year, advertised their Village Thrift store.
“We have items that are donated to the thrift store,” said Jean-Marie Martinac of the Women’s Club, “all of the profits we make from those go to scholarships. We also have craft items that are made by our members.”
Attendees could also enjoy live music performed by local musician Kevin Smith.
More information about the Blowing Rock Farmers Market can be found at blowingrock.com/calendar/farmersmarket/. The market is closed for the winter, but will reopen next May. The market is located at Park Avenue in downtown Blowing Rock.
