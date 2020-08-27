BLOWING ROCK — For four days, from Aug. 19 until Aug. 22, the Blowing Rock Plein Air Festival brought a number of artists from across the High Country to Blowing Rock to tie art and nature together.
A style favored by legendary Blowing Rock summer resident and artist Elliott Daingerfield, painting plein air involves painting nature scenes outdoors in fresh air. A bronze statue of Daingerfield painting plein air can be found on the lawn of the Blowing Rock Art & History Museum at 159 Ginny Stevens Lane.
The Blowing Rock Plein Air Festival allows artists to share their work and perfect their skills. Completed paintings are judged in two categories: professional and nonprofessional.
For the third year in a row, High Country artist Jeremy Sams won first place in the professional category, followed by Kyle Buckland in second place and Cindy Shaw in third.
In the nonprofessional category, Rachel Dowd placed first, John Youssi received second and Robin Moore Rohwer placed third.
COVID-19 precautions, including masks and artist check-ins, were required during the Wet Paint Art Show & Sale.
For more information about the Blowing Rock Plein Air Festival, visit https://www.blowingrockmuseum.org/offerings/blowing-rock-plein-air-festival.
