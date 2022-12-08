BLOWING ROCK — The Holiday Stroll in Blowing Rock will take over the downtown area on Dec. 9 from 4 to 9 p.m.
The event is a celebration of winter and the Christmas season in December. Shops are open late, and a number of special guests and activities will make the downtown — full of lights and holiday spirit — even more festive.
Special guest appearances include Santa Claus and Chilly & Crystal — the WinterFest snow pals.
Below is a schedule of events and activities taking place.
Performances
- 5 p.m. at Monkee’s of Blowing Rock
- 5:30 p.m. at the Martin House
- 6 p.m. at High Country Woodworks
- 6:30 p.m. at Memorial Park (Meet & Greet in the park)
- 7 p.m. at Blowing Rock Market
Activities
Pop Up Art Market & Mini Food Truck Court at First Baptist Church
- Join the Watauga Arts Council at Blowing Rock First Baptist Church on Sunset Drive for an outdoor Pop-Up Market with local artists. Holiday strollers will also find local trucks Egg Rollin’ and Betty’s Biscuits, plus hot chocolate from The Salvation Army.
Santa & Friends at Blowing Rock Antiques
- Check out more fun on Sunset Drive at Blowing Rock Antiques, where they’re hosting additional activities and food. Santa Claus will be there with some of his elves. Children can get photos with Santa and some free Christmas and holiday face painting from the elves. El Rincon Mexican Restaurant will be selling homemade tamales (chicken, beef and vegetable) along with homemade Mexican Hot Chocolate. Get a fresh wreath or garland of magnolia, boxwood, Frasier fir and mixed greenery from Fishel Farms of Grassy Creek, NC. They will have some fresh cut trees, too. Don’t miss Cottonwood Hand Made Leather gifts by Cole Avery and scented soy candles by Firelight Candle Company, both local ventures. Event parking is available in the lot next to the food trucks, and across the street in the Church’s additional gravel lot.
Holiday Docent Tours at the Blowing Rock Art & History Museum (with hot cider to take with you afterward).
Kid’s Crafts in Memorial Park with the Watauga Arts Council from 4 to 7 p.m.
Story Time at the Blowing Rock Library – Enjoy readings of holiday stories from 4-5 p.m.
Self-guided tours of the 1888 Museum and Edgewood Cottage Museum until 8 p.m.
The Festival of Lights at Chetola Resort. Drive through and walk among the lights to wrap up your evening.
Tasty Treats
Hellbender Bed & Beverage is featuring a special Peppermint Hot Chocolate just for the Holiday Stroll. Non-alcoholic and alcoholic versions will be available.
Blue Deer on Main will have their special holiday flavor combo: Peppermint ice cream sandwiched between Double Chocolate cookies.
Camp Coffee will be open till 8 p.m.
Stroll by Storie Street Grill for service by the door with puff pastries and coffee for purchase.
Indulge in a Bubbles Flight at Cafe Violette, offered for the Holiday Stroll. Attendees can enjoy a delicious set of bubbly wines paired with light hors d’oeuvres on the warm and cozy porch on Main Street.
Shops Open Late
The following shops will be open late with some having special offers.
- Artwalk
- Bee & the Boxwood — Blowing Rock
- Blowing Rock Antiques
- Blowing Rock Market
- Bolick & Traditions Pottery
- BRAHM Gift Shop
- Cabin Fever
- Common Good Co. — Blowing Rock
- Footsloggers — Blowing Rock
- Funky Tulip
- Gilded Lily by Patra
- Gregory Alan’s
- High Country Candles
- High Country Wood Works
- J. McLaughlin
- J.W. Tweeds
- Kilwins on Main Street
- Monkees of Blowing Rock
- Mountain Thread Company
- My mountain home
- Mustard Seed Home
- Narrow Path Provision Co.
- neaco
- Oliver’s on Main
- Revolution Clothiers
- Rustic
- Serves You Right!
- The Spice & Tea Exchange of Blowing Rock
- Sunset Tee’s & Hattery
- Sunset & Vine
- Take Heart
- Tazmaraz
- We’re Good Sports
- Wild Birds Galore
For more information, call the Blowing Rock Tourism Development Authority at (828) 295-4636.
