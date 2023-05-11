Hayden Kaufman (center) — executive assistant at the Blowing Rock Art & Historic Museum — speaks to the assembled crowd inside the Blowing Rock American Legion assembly hall on May 7. President of the Blowing Rock Historical Society, Tom O’Brien (right) stands smiling listening to Kaufman speak.
BLOWING ROCK — Despite being moved inside due to inclement weather, the town of Blowing Rock celebrated its 134th birthday on Sunday, May 7, at the Blowing Rock American Legion assembly hall.
Although the town was incorporated on March 11, 1889, the original birthday date planned earlier this year was canceled due to wintry conditions, forcing a rescheduling of the celebration.
“We wanted to do our community picnic out at Davant Field,” said Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce membership engagement director Cathy Barker. “Have people on blankets and chairs, cook hot dogs and have music outside, but because of the rainy weather today, we moved indoors. Having members of our community coming together to support the town, it has really just turned into a little bit of a picnic/birthday party even though it’s late by a couple of months.”
The event featured a partnership with Casting Bread Ministries, a food pantry based on 194 Aho Road in Blowing Rock on the campus of FaithBridge United Methodist Church. Food and monetary donations were collected at the event for Casting Bread, and although it was not the primary focus of the day, an entire table was filled with donations.
Also announced at the event was the addition of the Opicherhoka House to the Blowing Rock Historical Society and The Blowing Rock Art & Historical Museum’s list of historically significant properties. Read more about the Opicherhoka House here.
Finally, Tom O’Brien — president of the Blowing Rock Historical Society — announced that the official unveiling of the Blowing Rock Historical Marker program would occur on June 1 on Main Street.
