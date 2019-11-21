BOONE — The Blowing Rock girls’ basketball team used solid defense in the second half to beat Hardin Park 31-18 in middle school basketball at Hardin Park on Nov. 14.
Blowing Rock (3-0) took control of the game by outscoring the Eagles 11-3 in the third quarter to take a 25-14 advantage. The Rockets did not score any points from the field in the fourth quarter, but made 6-of-10 foul shots to outscore Hardin Park 6-4 in the fourth quarter and claim their third straight win of the season.
Blowing Rock got 10 points from E.T. Tilly. Mattie Durham scored eight points, Katie Durham scored five and both Katie Sears and Doriannah Whitehead scored four each.
Hardin Park (2-1) got 10 points from Brielynn Myers, three points from Kaitlyn Darner and two each from Madelyn Trexler and Kate Yoblinski. Julie Matheson and Georgia Parker each scored one point.
The game was the only middle school girls’ game played on Nov. 14. The other three games were moved to Nov. 13 because of an all-middle school choir concert held on Nov. 14.
On Nov. 18, Blowing Rock beat Bethel 31-17 to move to 4-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.