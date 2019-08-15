BLOWING ROCK — Blowing Rock Frameworks and Gallery will present a solo exhibit in its final show of the summer season, featuring the works of Boone-based artist Jason Drake, from Aug. 19-31 with a reception on Aug. 24 from 5-8 p.m.
“Jason Drake is an American realist painter whose work is focused on the landscape, the figure and the beauty of animals in the natural world,” Drake’s website states. “His style elevates uniqueness over the banal, the deep spark over the quick flash. He believes that his art should lift you up, elevate your perspective and help you hold onto things that have meaning.”
The show is titled “Reflections of Home” and will feature 90 of Drake’s pieces, according to the gallery.
“The depth and emotion of his paintings captures the attention of every client who enters the gallery and he’s quickly become a sought after name among our patrons,” gallery owner Tim Miller wrote on Drake’s website. “Jason’s work is as stimulating as it is mature, as beautiful as it is timeless.”
Drake was previous featured in 2018’s “Small Works: A Group Exhibit” exhibit at the Blowing Rock Frameworks and Gallery.
For more information on Blowing Rock Frameworks and Gallery, visit www.blowingrockgalleries.com. For more information on Drake, visit www.jasondrake.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.