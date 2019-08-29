In 2018, Blowing Rock Fire and Rescue received a grant for new airpacks totaling more than $250,000. Now, thanks to N.C. Emergency Management, BRFR received another grant, which allowed it to acquire $30,000 worth of new equipment. A new rescue boat and two motors have found their home at BRFR Station 1 on Valley Boulevard.
Fire Chief Kent Graham said that the grant and new equipment provided an “increased level of response to water and ice related incidents without taking focus or money from other services provided.”
To receive the grant, team leaders were required to attend meetings in Raleigh, Chief Officer signatures on a Memorandum of Agreement regarding commitment to the upkeep of the equipment and deployment response and training that included Rescue Boat Operator certification.
“Since getting the equipment, we have worked with N.C. Emergency Management and helped with incidents in others areas of the state just as they have helped in our area with wildfire,” said Graham.
