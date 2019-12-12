BLOWING ROCK — The 2020 Blowing Rock community calendars are now available to pick up at either Blowing Rock Town Hall or the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce.
The calendars, which are free, are a popular item among locals. The calendar includes dates of civic meetings, the town’s biggest annual events such as Blowing Rock WinterFest, Tour of Homes, Art in the Park events, the Blowing Rock Charity Horse Show and other events.
The 2020 theme is vintage postcards. The cover is a “Greetings from Blowing Rock” postcard that was commissioned in 2017 and features the namesake of the town.
The selections come from the postcard collections of David Harwood and Richard Trexler.
Put togeher by the Blowing Rock Tourism Development Authority’s Amanda Lugenbell, the authority prints hundreds of calendars and often gives all away in just a few short weeks.
The theme for the 2021 calendar will be animals both domestic and wild. Potential photos are asked to be submitted to Lugenbell at amanda@visitblowingrock.com by Sept. 15, 2020.
