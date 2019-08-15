BLOWING ROCK — The Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce announced its sponsorship of scholarships for seven local students to attend the North Carolina School of Science and Math’s Summer Accelerator program on Aug. 5.
This year’s scholarship recipients are Sacha Frindethie, Will Kirkland, Tristan Mick, Sam Nixon, Genevieve Powell, Iris Westerman, and Izzy Mitchell.
The scholarships received funding from The Village Foundation, Blowing Rock Community Foundation, and the Kennedy-Herterich Foundation.
On Monday, Aug. 5 afternoon the students shared their experiences through creative presentations before a group of parents and community members at the Blowing Rock American Legion Hall.
This marks the third year that the Blowing Rock Chamber’s Community, Government, and Education Committee has supported local students aspiring to attend the program.
“The NCSSM Simmer Accelerator program provides STEM educational opportunities that may lead to increased interest in becoming a future entrepreneur,” says Jim McDowell, committee chair. “The Blowing Rock Chamber believes in supporting our next generation of leaders and business owners.”
For more information on the programs or committees listed above, contact the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce at (828) 295-7851 or online at www.LoveBlowingRock.com.
