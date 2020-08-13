BLOWING ROCK — Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, Vincent Properties and the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting on Aug. 11 to commemorate Vincent Properties joining the Berkshire Hathaway franchise.
The independently owned company will add one office and ten agents to the global brokerage network and operate as Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Vincent Properties.
“Vincent Properties decided to franchise with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices because we wanted to take our ‘hometown’ approach to a larger global market and expand our tools with knowledge, technology and professional networks,” said Jay Vincent, owner.
“We’re proud to welcome Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Vincent Properties,” said network CEO Chris Stuart. “Jay and Chad Vincent share our vision to create long-lasting relationships with their clients and truly become Forever Agents.”
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices is one of the world’s fastest-growing real estate brokerage franchise networks with more than 50,000 agents and nearly 1,500 offices added to the brand since its launch seven years ago. The network’s global presence has grown to Canada, Germany, England, Italy, Spain, Portugal and the United Arab Emirates.
To learn more about Vincent Properties and its new partnership with Berkshire Hathaway, visit www.vincentproperties.com.
