BLOWING ROCK — Blowing Rock Art & History Museum announced in its weekly newsletter on Sept. 7 that it will reopen in two phases, the first of which began on Tuesday, Sept. 8. The “Sneak Preview” phase allows admittance to museum membership holders and their guests, and it lasts until Sept. 22 when the museum is set to open to the public.
“This is an exciting time for us as we have been closed to the public for six months,” BRAHM said in a statement. The museum’s closure began on March 16, prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
From now until the museum’s full opening on Sept. 22, first-time memberships can be purchased for $20 per person or $37.50 for a household membership.
To learn more, visit www.blowingrockmuseum.org. BRAHM is located at 159 Ginny Stevens Lane in Blowing Rock.
