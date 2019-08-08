Shulls Mill Baptist Church in Boone will be serving pork BBQ plates beginning at 11 a.m. on Aug. 10 at the church, located at 283 Shulls Mill Rd., off of HWY 105, next to the Hound Ears Resort. For more information, call the church at (828) 963-4722.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.