BOONE — Appalachian State University’s Outdoor Programs in the Division of Student Affairs announced mid-August that the 44th annual Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour has been canceled.
According to Richard Campbell, associate director of University Recreation, which includes Outdoor Programs, said the decision to cancel the showing of the annual film festival was made in conversation between the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts and the Banff Centre for Mountain Culture.
“Currently, the Schaefer Center is still not holding large in-person events due to the continued persistence of COVID-19,” said Campbell. “We looked at some outdoor venues, but those venues came with their own challenges. And, we are still in a (time) where outdoor crowd sizes are limited, and it is hard to predict when those restrictions will be lifted.”
Until Sept. 25, the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts Box Office will offer refunds to ticket holders or allow them to apply their ticket to the 45th Banff Mountain Film Festival that is set to take place in 2021. Ticket holders must present their tickets at the Schaefer Center Box Office to receive either a refund or a credit.
The festival, originally scheduled to take place March 19-21, was “tentatively rescheduled” for fall 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, according to the Outdoor Programs website, the division will offer an “online option” for viewing the canceled festival in October, and details will be made available “in late September.”
The Banff Mountain Film Festival is a series of films that brings expeditions to life through the eyes of the adventurers, authors, photographers and filmmakers across the globe who experienced them.
On Sept. 3, Director of Marketing and Public Relations Allison West said that “about 4,600 tickets were sold” for the 2020 event.
For more information about receiving a refund or crediting a ticket toward next year’s festival, call the Schaefer Center Box Office at (828) 262-4046.
