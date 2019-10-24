BOONE — After being the first Sun Belt Conference team to be ranked No. 24 in both the Associated Press Top 25 Poll and the Amway Coaches Poll, the Appalachian State football team made more history by moving up in those polls after beating ULM by a 52-7 final score on Saturday, Oct. 19.
As released on Sunday, Oct. 20, the Mountaineers (6-0, 3-0) were ranked No. 22 in the Amway Coaches Poll and No. 21 in the AP Top 25 Poll.
It is the first time a Sun Belt Conference team has been ranked in consecutive weeks. Previously, Troy was ranked for one week in 2016 and ASU was ranked for a week in 2018, with both teams losing the following week.
In the Amway Coaches Poll, ASU is ranked one spot behind Boise State, who lost late Saturday night, but the two teams are flipped in the AP Top 25 Poll.
ASU returns to the field on Saturday, Oct. 26, as the Mountaineers travel to Sun Belt foe South Alabama (1-6, 0-3). The game kicks off at 12 p.m. and will be broadcast live on ESPNU.
