BLOWING ROCK — Ashley Heath will perform in Memorial Park in Blowing Rock on Sunday, Aug. 16, from 4-6 p.m. as a part of the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce’s Concerts in the Park series.
Alair Homes, a sponsor of the event, has partnered with the Health & Hunger Coalition of Boone to collect bags on nonperishable food during Concerts in the Park for its A Simple Gesture program. The Hunger & Health Coalition started A Simple Gesture as way to help keep food on its shelves for its clients.
Jeff Smith, Alair Homes partner, has been a craftsman in the High Country for more than 17 years. He is passionate about caring for the community and is pleased to be working with A Simple Gesture program to help provide food for those in need.
Community members can pick up A Simple Gesture bag at the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce, located at 132 Park Avenue in Blowing Rock. Donors will be entered into a raffle for a gift basket featuring local goods.
For more information on Concerts in the Park, contact the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce at (828) 295-7851 or online at www.LoveBlowingRock.com.
