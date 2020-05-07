BLOWING ROCK – The Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce announced on April 29 that the Art in the Park show scheduled for May 23 has been canceled due to COVID-19. According to the announcement, this is the first cancelation in 58 seasons of Art in the Park.
“Art in the Park has become an integral part of the social and economic fabric of Blowing Rock. The chamber of commerce produces this event six times each season which brings thousands of art consumers to downtown. These visitors fill our hotels and restaurants, provide much needed income for many nonprofits, and considerable revenues for retailers in Blowing Rock,” said Charles Hardin, president and CEO of the Blowing Rock Chamber.
The chamber will make a decision month-by-month regarding the remaining Art in the Park events for 2020 based on guidelines from the state and local level.
The next Art in the Park is scheduled for Saturday, June 13.
For more information and updates on Art in the Park, contact the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce at (828) 295-7851 or online at www.LoveBlowingRock.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.