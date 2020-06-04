WATAUGA — Four local businesses had already submitted applications for funding from the Reenergize Watauga Fund during the first day of its launch, according to Chris Grasinger, the High Country regional manager of Mountain BizWorks.
Mountain BizWorks is a nonprofit community development financial institution that serves Western North Carolina, and is partnering with Watauga County and the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce to administer loans to small businesses impacted by COVID-19.
The Watauga County Board of Commissioners first approved $100,000 to be appropriated from the Watauga Economic Development Commission’s capital reserve money on April 21. After a county public hearing on the fund and a final approval from the commissioners, the Reenergize Watauga Fund application launched through Mountain BizWorks on May 27.
During the April 21 commissioners meeting, Planning and Inspections Director Joe Furman mentioned that the Small Business Administration was overwhelmed with loan requests. Grasinger said issues impacting some local businesses included not hearing back about an SBA loan, being denied funding or not receiving enough funding through the SBA or similar loans.
Grasinger also mentioned that a Watauga-specific loan program would allow for a smaller pool of applicants, as opposed to applying for an SBA loan in which businesses may be in group of applicants from across the state or country.
“When that’s the case, there’s a chance that rural areas may not get the same attention or have the same advantage when it comes to these funding options that were related to COVID-19,” Grasinger said.
Furman previously stated that the hope was to supplement the $100,000 amount with funding from other organizations to reach a total of $400,000. As of May 28, Furman said the fund had a total of $157,500 with additional funding from the High Country Impact Fund, Blue Ridge Energy, First Horizon Bank and Wells Fargo Bank.
Loans from the Reenergize Watauga Fund can be allotted in amounts of a minimum of $2,500 up to a maximum of $10,000. The Reenergize Watauga Fund is operating under a “first come, first serve” process, and Grasinger encouraged local businesses to apply early.
Applications for the fund will be available “until the funds raised are exhausted and are completely used,” Grasinger said. This could mean that the fund could be expended in a matter of weeks or possibly months depending on the quantity and frequency of applications. For example, Grasinger said, if Mountain BizWorks received 30 applications and half of them qualify and are funded the full $10,000 each, that would be $150,000 — which would expend most of the existing funds.
Officials are hopeful for more donations, however, Furman said. He said he and Boone Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO David Jackson have been attempting to raise additional funds for the loan program.
To be eligible for the loan, applicants must be a for-profit businesses with a physical location and be principally based in Watauga County. The applicant must also have between one (who could be the self-employed owner) and 25 employees, have been in business for at least 12 months and demonstrated a loss in revenue of 25 percent or more due to COVID-19.
To apply for a loan from the Reenergize Watauga Fund, visit www.mountainbizworks.org/coronavirus/covid-19-loans/reenergize-watauga. Grasinger said the application process is fairly simple. Applicants will need to prepare some critical financial information in the form of either a 2019 business tax return or a 2019 full year profit and loss statement. He added that if the business is unable to provide at least one of those reports, Mountain BizWorks will be unable to approve the loan application.
Additionally, businesses will also be subjected to credit score requirements. Grasinger said Mountain BizWorks will want to view the personal credit of the owners of the business that have at least 20 percent ownership or more in the organization.
Once Mountain BizWorks begins to process the application and underwriters receive financial documentation, Grasinger said it’s a pretty quick process. If the company receives a large amount of applications, Grasinger said officials may be delayed. The process could take two weeks, give or take, he said.
“If it’s one of the first applications in this initial round, I think the processing and decisioning will happen pretty rapidly because we know businesses are in need,” Grasinger said. “If they get us the right information, we’re going to try to make it as fast of a decision process as possible.”
According to Mountain BizWorks, repayment of the loan is expected either from more permanent funding sources, such as SBA disaster loans, or from the future cash flow of the business.
Grasinger also mentioned that Mountain BizWorks has been working on an investment crowdfunding program that allows entrepreneurs to raise funds from friends, family and the broader community. For more information on this program, visit tinyurl.com/y9yf587j.
