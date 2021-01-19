The Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center’s Lucas Mansion Gallery will feature “FROM HERE” a group exhibition of recent art by Appalachian State University Faculty. The exhibit is inspired by the landscape, ecology, and cultures that make up North Carolina’s High Country affirming the deep connections these artists have to the region they call home. It raises questions about what it means to be of a place, in a time where we increasingly live our lives online and in connection to other people and places around the world.
The artists included in the exhibition are Adam Adcock, Bailey Arend,Anna Buckner, Andrew Caldwell,Martin Church, Rosa Dargan Powers, Erin Ethridge, Maggie Flanigan, Tom Hansell, Mark Nystrom, Lila Shull and Jacob Francek,Joshua White, Chip Williams and Ann Ward and Cheryl Zibisky.
The bioregional imagination in recent art by Appalachian State University faculty will be open to the public Jan. 19 through Feb. 26, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Gallery admission is free. Safety protocol will be in place with social distancing and wearing masks during your visit. The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center’s Lucas Mansion and Educational Complex are wheelchair accessible.
The exhibition and its public programming are organized in part by Jennie Carlisle, Smith Gallery Director and faculty with the Art Department at Appalachian State University. Thank you to the Sharpe Chair of Fine and Applied Arts endowed by R. Y. and Eileen Lackey Sharpe for making this exhibit possible.
To learn more about the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center call (828) 632-6966, email info@hiddenitearts.org or visit www.hiddenitearts.org.
These classes are supported by the N.C. Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural & Cultural Resources. www.NCArts.org. Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center events, exhibits, and programs are made possible in part through the generous funding of the R. Y. and Eileen L. Sharpe Family Foundation, The Winston Salem Foundation, Alexander County government, the Town of Taylorsville, Unifour Foundation, and the Friends of the Center membership program.
