BOONE — This week marks National Library Week, a time set aside to celebrate all libraries and the treasure troves found within their walls — but also outside of those walls, electronically.
Now would be a great time to discover the Appalachian Regional Library’s e-resources, many of which are available with a library card. Visit www.arlibrary.org/ebooks to get started. You can access ebooks, e-audiobooks, films on demand, articles, test preparation, language learning and career development through NC Live, virtual story times and events via Facebook and so much more — all from home. The Appalachian Regional Library’s main platform for e-books is through https://arl.overdrive.com.
If you need a library card, visit https://tinyurl.com/ycuxldqn to begin that short and simple process; ARL’s circulation staff will be in touch shortly thereafter to give you your card number, and then the fun begins. Your pin would be the last 4 digits of your primary phone number.
Once you are reading, join the Reading Challenge at https://arlibrary.libguides.com/watauga_reading_challenge/home and write a book review, including your name and contact information for our raffle. If you get your card or write a review before April 30, you will be entered into a raffle for one of five gift cards that can be used at a local business. Thanks to the Friends of the Watauga County Public Library for their support.
Follow the Watauga Public Library on Facebook at facebook.com/wataugacountylibrary and Twitter at twitter.com/watlibnews.
For specific ways to engage and advocate for libraries, see http://www.ala.org/conferencesevents/celebrationweeks/natlibraryweek.
First sponsored in 1958, National Library Week is a national observance sponsored by the American Library Association (ALA) and libraries across the country each April.
For more information, visit the Watauga County Public Library online at www.wataugacountylibrary.com or call 828-264-8784 X 2 and leave a message. For library cards use ext. 1. Email wataugareference@arlibrary.org for any questions, including how to join a virtual book club.
