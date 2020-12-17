Approximately 4,000 members of the Appalachian State University community gathered virtually for the university’s fall 2020 commencement to celebrate more than 1,700 graduates — a class that has persevered during a global pandemic to reach this momentous milestone.
During the ceremony — which can be viewed by visiting www.appstate.edu/commencement — App State Chancellor Sheri Everts conferred degrees to 1,348 undergraduate and 361 graduate students who registered to be recognized in in the fall 2020 commencement.
The ceremony — which began with sweeping drone views of App State’s campus — included remarks by Everts, University of North Carolina system Board of Governors member C. Philip Byers, Interim Provost and Executive Vice Chancellor Heather Hulburt Norris and Executive Director of Alumni Affairs Stephanie Billings. Byers brought greetings from the UNC Board of Governors and the UNC System Office. Alumnus and WBTV News anchor John Carter was the event’s keynote speaker.
Their addresses were followed by remarks from two students representing the undergraduate and graduate Class of 2020 —Walker College of Business student Wendell Addy and graduate student Jennifer McCracken. Samantha Latino, aHayes School of Music graduate, gave a vocal performance as part of the ceremony. App State’s alma mater was performed by Grammy-nominated country music artist Luke Combs.
In her video address to graduates, Everts said, “You have earned one of the most significant achievements of your lifetime, and you did so under historically challenging circumstances: two consecutive semesters overshadowed by a global pandemic unlike anything the world has seen in more than a century. We are so very proud of how you persevered and arrived at this momentous occasion with grace and unwavering resilience.”
She continued, “As App State graduates, you will be uniquely positioned to adapt, to lead and to serve in a world that has been fundamentally changed. You will make real and powerful differences in your communities and beyond.”
Byers, in his remarks, said, “Graduates, your education at Appalachian State University has provided you well with the knowledge and skills you will need to achieve the goals and dreams you set forth. Your degree represents hard work and dedication to a most worthy goal.”
Norris recognized App State’s student veterans and military-affiliated graduates for their commitment to both their university studies and their service to the country. Undergraduate and graduate students were recognized for Latin honors — the cum laude, magna cum laude and summa cum laude distinctions awarded based on academic achievement, as well as university honors through App State’s Honors College. The top 2 percent of graduate students who achieved induction into the Cratis D. Williams Society were also recognized for their academic success in research, professional practice, leadership and community engagement.
“To the parents, other family members and friends of our graduating students: Be proud of these graduate … be proud of what you have done to help them achieve this important milestone,” said Norris in her video address to graduates.
Billings brought the Class of 2020 greetings and congratulations from App State’s living alumni — a group of more than 134,000 individuals worldwide. Watch her video address.
The online event had received approximately 5,967 views worldwide as of Dec. 15, according to App State spokesperson Elisabeth Wall.
Graduates and App State faculty shared their celebratory commencement photos through various social media channels. See App State’s commencement website at www.appstate.edu/commencement for more Class of 2020 photos and congratulatory messages.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.