BOONE — Appalachian State University’s annual summer arts event, An Appalachian Summer Festival, enters its third week of the virtual month-long series with a genre-spanning lineup: a highly decorated foreign film, thought-provoking visual art, live streamed local bluegrass, an award-winning regional theatre company, a Tony-winning playwright/comedienne and a piano performance brought to you live from somewhere in Europe.
All events are free. The all-virtual festival runs daily through July 31. View the full schedule and find stream links at appsummeronline.org.
Thursday, July 16 — Live from Rosen Concert Hall: Kraut Creek Ramblers & Liam Purcell and Cane Mill Road, 7 p.m.
Tune in for a special double-bill concert featuring local bluegrass bands Kraut Creek Ramblers and Liam Purcell & Cane Mill Road performing an energetic set live from Appalachian State University’s Rosen Concert Hall. This performance includes a special introduction by Mark Freed, Hayes School of Music and Appalachian Studies faculty.
Friday, July 17 — Center Stage: My Life in the Theatre featuring NC Black Repertory Company Artistic Director Jackie Alexander, 7 p.m.
Sit down for an informal and in-depth chat with Winston-Salem-based NC Black Repertory Company Artistic Director Jackie Alexander, as the award-winning playwright-director talks about the history of the acclaimed company and the importance of sharing the black experience on the stage.
- — In the Spotlight: Introducing Sarah Jones and Friends(who live in her head), 7 p.m.
Called “a master of the genre” by The New York Times, Sarah Jones is a Tony and Obie award-winning performer and writer known for her multi-character, one-person shows (Broadway hit Bridge & Tunnel, originally produced by Oscar winner Meryl Streep and her current, critically acclaimed show “Sell/Buy/Date”). Renowned as “a one-woman global village,” she has given multiple mainstage TED Talks garnering millions of views and performed at The White House for President and First Lady Obama.
Sunday, July 19 — Broyhill Chamber Series Sneak Peek: Pianist with the Hair: Live from Somewhere in Europe, 2 p.m.
Steinway artist Julian Gargiulo, commonly referred to as “Pianist with the Hair,” is a renowned classical pianist and composer who performs all over the world. Julian captivates his audience not only with his technical precision but also with his Woody Allen-ish wit, inviting his audience to abandon all preconceived notions about classical concerts. On stage he presents a program that includes classical standards, Tango transcriptions, and his own compositions, as well as personal stories, anecdotes from the lives of composers, and his home remedies for jet-lag.
Monday, July 20 — TCVA at Home: Student artist feature of Brooke Drury, 2 p.m.
This behind-the-scenes video features Studio Art major Brooke Drury, providing a glimpse into how her studio practice is continuing off campus and how working as a Turchin Center gallery ambassador has influenced her as an artist and impacted her experience at Appalachian State.
Tuesday, July 21 — Weicholz Global Film Series: “Corpus Christi” (2019), 7 p.m.
Registration is required for this event.
After spending years in a Warsaw prison for a violent crime, 20-year-old Daniel is released and sent to a remote village to work as a manual laborer. The job is designed to keep the ex-con busy, but Daniel has a higher calling. Over the course of his incarceration, Daniel has found Christ. He aspires to join the clergy, but his criminal record means no seminary will accept him. When Daniel arrives in town, one quick lie allows him to be mistaken for the town’s new priest, and he sets about leading his newfound flock. Though he has no training, his passion and charisma inspire the community.
Wednesday, July 22 — Visual Arts Exhibition: “Afterimage Anxiety” with Joshua Rose, 2 p.m.
Joshua Rose considers this series of work his autobiography, calling it “my studio landscape, a collection of old roads to be re-investigated and re-asserted through re-engagement. It is from this body of drawings, paintings and photographs that I mine the past, manipulate, combine and recombine images and materials to make new work that functions in the present. It is a look at my night sky.”
Thursday, July 23 — Live from Rosen Concert Hall: Across Seasons and Culture “Rite of Spring,” 7 p.m.
Enjoy a live discussion with Parisian-born conductor (and Hayes School of Music professor) Dr. Mélisse Brunet, and savor Igor Stravinksy’s exciting masterwork, Le sacre du printemps (The Rite of Spring) in an encore performance of the Appalachian Symphony Orchestra’s February 2020 concert.
This event is an exclusive live stream only and will not be available for later viewing upon its conclusion.
