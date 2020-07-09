BOONE — During the month of July, Appalachian State University will host events for its annual summer festival online for free due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“The online series features a diverse mix of music, dance, theatre, film and visual arts programming. And all of it is free,” the university stated. “Our team enlisted the help of a large group of artists, including several who were scheduled to perform this summer, as well as others from our local community and around the state, to create a virtual series that embraces the disciplines of music, dance, theatre, film and visual arts.”
A culmination of effort between the Office of Arts and Cultural Programs and the Turchin Center for the Visual Arts, App Summer Festival 2020 will feature themed days throughout the week, such as “Broyhill Chamber Series Sneak Peak” content on Sundays and a “Behind the Scenes” series on Mondays. Tuesdays hold the Weicholz Global Film Series, Wednesdays are designated for the “Exhibition Showcase Series” and Thursdays feature App State faculty and staff performing or being interviewed in a series titled “Live from Rosen Concert Hall.”
“Center Stage,” the theme for Fridays throughout July, will feature live streams and artist interviews from a variety of artists. Saturdays’ segment of “In the Spotlight” will showcase an artist’s journey.
The following is the planned schedule for App Summer Festival 2020, from July 9-16:
Thursday, July 9 — Live from Rosen Concert Hall: “Songs for Summer:” James Stokes, Juni Cho, James Douthit & Gennard Lombardozzi
Friday, July 10 — Shana Tucker: An Evening of Chamber Soul, 7 p.m.
Saturday, July 11 — Parsons Dance: ‘Caught’ at Home, 7 p.m.
Sunday, July 12 — Canadian Brass, 2 p.m.
Monday, July 13 — On These Walls: An inside look at the Turchin Center for the Visual Arts, 2 p.m.
Tuesday, July 14 — Weicholz Global Film Series: “Portrait of a Lady on Fire”, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, July 15 — Exhibition Showcase Series: Matrilinear with Elizabeth M. Claffey, 2 p.m.
Thursday, July 16 — Kraut Creek and Liam Purcell & Cane Mill Road, 7 p.m.
The festival’s full schedule, streaming platforms and featured talent can be found online at appsummeronline.org.
