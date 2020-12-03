BLOWING ROCK — Alair Homes of the High Country is partnering with The Hunger and Health Coalition’s Simple Gesture Program to ask community members to join in providing a holiday meal to local families.
Each year during the holiday season Alair Homes of the High Country— located in Blowing Rock — challenges other local business leaders and community residents to give back through its annual Alair Community Challenge event.
This year, Alair Homes Owner Jeff Smith is challenging the High Country community and its leaders to fill up a grocery bag or a bad provided by A Simple Gesture to help those in need. Holiday meal bags should include items such as stuffing, sweet potatoes, cranberry sauce, peas, carrots and green beans.
The goal of the challenge is to provide a minimum of 300 meals to families this holiday season, according to Alair Homes.
The community challenge began Dec. 1 and ends on Dec. 15. Donations can be dropped off at The Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce, or donors can contact the Hunger and Health Coalition at (828) 262-1628 for other drop off or pickup locations.
