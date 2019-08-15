BLOWING ROCK — The walk around Chetola Lake on the Chetola Resort property from Aug. 9-11 was spruced up with dozens of sculptures, ranging from children and animals to re-imagined objects and everything in between.
The art was part of the inaugural Sculpture Walk, put on by local artist Brenda Councill and the Blue Ridge ArtSpace/Watauga County Arts Council, N.C. Arts Council and private donations.
