BOONE — Appalachian State University announced on Aug. 12 that nine of the 10 sculptures of the 34th annual Rosen Outdoor Sculpture Competition & Exhibition have been installed on the university campus in Boone.
Due to COVID-19, the competition’s annual Sculpture Walk was postponed until July 2021, but the university released a narrated virtual tour by 2020 juror Rachel Stevens of the eight works within walking distance of the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts.
“The sculptures in this year’s competition represent a diversity of styles from biomorphic to whimsical to thought-provoking. The artists have expressed their three-dimensional concepts with expert craftmanship utilizing a variety of materials, designs and techniques to create their sculptures,” the Turchin Center for the Visual Arts stated.
Stevens reflected on the impact of sculpture during the challenges of COVID-19 with the simple but universal statement, “With art there is hope.”
The ten sculpture finalists of the 2020 competition are:
- David Boyajian (New Fairfield, Conn.), “Unfurling Rising,” 2020; Oxidized Steel
- Tom Scicluna (Miami, Fla.), “Scheme,” 2012/2020; Concrete parking bumpers, rebar
- Hanna Jubran (Grimesland, N.C.), “Light Pulse,” 2018; Steel, paint
- Rudy Rudisill (Gastonia, N.C.), “Phoenix,” 2020; Steel, copper, paint
- Wayne Vaughn (Graham, N.C.), The Dance, 2018; Painted steel, patina steel
- Charles Pilkey (Mint Hill, N.C.), “Steampunk Babylon,” 2020; Rusted steel, bronze
- Matt Amante (Winterville, N.C.), “Teeter Tower,” 2019; Painted steel,
- Glenn Zweygardt (Alfred Station, N.Y.), “Remembering Giotto,” 2018; Painted steel, powder-coated steel, stainless steel, bronze
- Joan Benefiel (Brooklyn, N.Y.), “Hoodoos,” 2019; Resin, Steel
- Gretchen Lotz (Orlando, Fla.), “Blue Nautilus,” 2018; Bronze
- All 10 sculptures will be on view through May 2022.
A map and Digital Connections guide, along with the virtual tour are available on the rosensculpture.org website.
Maps will be available at the Turchin Center for the Visual Arts and at the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts when they reopen.
“Blue Nautilus” by Gretchen Lotz is located at the Blowing Rock Art & History Museum, 159 Ginny Stevens Lane in Blowing Rock.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.