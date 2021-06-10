BOONE — Watauga County is no longer in a state of emergency after the Watauga County Board of Commissioners rescinded the declaration at their meeting on Tuesday, June 1.
The state of emergency had been in place for the county since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, and County Manager Deron Geouque first mentioned the idea of lifting the order at the board’s May 18 meeting. At the time, the board opted to table the discussion and see how the following weeks went.
“Basically, our state of emergency follows the governor’s, which right now has nothing in it,” Chairman John Welch said. “Our state of emergency dictates the chain of command. Now, this doesn’t take away from the fact that it’s still very serious out there. Things are trending in the right direction.”
Welch noted that being in a state of emergency does keep the county eligible for certain state or federal funding options, but Geouque noted the county would not currently be likely to look at any of those avenues.
Commissioner Larry Turnbow made the motion to end the state of emergency, which was seconded by Commissioner Charlie Wallin before being approved unanimously.
Also on the agenda for the board was the final approval of the 2021-22 fiscal year budget. A two-day session on the proposed budget was held May 13-14, which led to nine changes that balanced out to $0.
The changes included cutting $15,287 from general and liability insurance to help funding increases for the Children’s Playhouse, Hunger and Health Coalition, W.A.M.Y. and the Watauga County Arts Council.
While Welch gave a rundown of the budget’s various items, Commissioner Billy Kennedy noted the increase in county employees’ salaries, implementing a $15 an hour minimum wage.
“It’s a challenge to the companies in the area to bring their workers up to $15 an hour minimum wage,” Kennedy said. “That’s really what we think are living wages for people here and we’ve got a lot of workers that are down at $10 an hour or less. That’s really hard to support a family or afford to live with. We managed to (raise the minimum wage), we’re glad to have it and we just want the other communities to try and do their best to raise wages too because poverty is still a problem in our county.”
With no further changes to be made to the budget, the board approved it unanimously.
A proclamation was presented to the board as well, one that would recognize Tuesday, June 15, as World Elder Abuse Awareness Day.
The proclamation was presented by Watauga County Project on Aging Director Angie Boitnotte and Watauga Department of Social Services Adult Services Supervisor Betsy Richards.
“Unfortunately, national and international research shows that abuse, neglect and exploitation of vulnerable and older adults are grossly under reported,” Boitnette said. “Protecting North Carolina’s vulnerable and older adults is a community responsibility and all citizens are charged under state law to report suspected abuse, neglect or exploitation to their local county department of social services.”
After Richards read through the proclamation, the board agreed the issue was serious and worthy of attention.
“Sitting on the DSS Board, I hate to see anything other than zero on our updates,” Wallin said. “It’s sad that we have to do this.”
According to the proclamation, “All (Watauga County) residents should watch for signs of abuse such as physical trauma, withdrawal, depression, anxiety and fear of family members, friends or caregivers.” The board approved the proclamation unanimously.
The next meeting of the Watauga County Board of Commissioners will be Tuesday, June 15.
