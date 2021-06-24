BOONE — The Watauga County Board of Commissioners approved funding for multiple projects and received an update on the efforts against the COVID-19 pandemic at its Tuesday, June 15, meeting.
Watauga County Cooperative Extension Director Jim Hamilton came before the board with a request to approve $1 million in funding for the proposed “kill/chill” facility. Hamilton informed the board that a grant from GoldenLEAF of $1 million to build a USDA certified slaughter/chill facility at the Watauga County Landfill had been approved, and needed the board’s approval as part of the process to receive the funds. Hamilton also said that the extension will have one year to show GoldenLEAF how they will fully fund the project before the grant would have final approval.
He added that four other grants are in the works, with the GoldenLEAF grant not covering the full $2-3 million the facility will require. He said the GoldenLEAF grant allows them to prep the site and construct the building.
Hamilton said he is still waiting to hear back about a grant the commissioners approved the application for at the board’s March 2 meeting; if awarded, the grant would potentially be about $220,000 from the Tobacco Trust Fund.
“We’re still waiting to hear on that,” Hamilton said. “I got word from the Tobacco Trust Fund grant manager that TTF really likes piggybacking on to GoldenLEAF projects. I thought that’d be sort of double-dipping into the tobacco money, but obviously they don’t see it that way.”
The board wished Hamilton luck with getting the rest of the project funded, before unanimously approving the GoldenLEAF grant.
Also coming to the board with a request to approve a GoldenLEAF grant was David Walker from the Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture.
The grant was for $108,000, and would be used to pay for an additional walk-in cooler at the High Country Food Hub, a delivery truck and for the development of satellite pick-up locations. Walker also presented the commissioners with an update on the Food Hub’s 2020 numbers.
According to his presentation, the Food Hub had 1,353 new customers, 15,659 orders placed and had $865,650.76 in total sales in 2020. The sales numbers were a large increase over the $205,938.80 in 2019.
After taking the time to commend Walker and the staff at the Food Hub for the work they do, the board unanimously approved the grant request.
For the first time since the commissioners returned to in-person meetings, AppHealthCare Director of Health Jennifer Greene presented the board with an update on the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and the efforts to get more people vaccinated.
Greene was pleased to announce that 50 percent of Watauga residents had received at least one dose of a vaccine against the coronavirus, with 45 percent having been fully vaccinated at the time of the meeting.
“The state overall has had 54 percent of adults with at least one dose, so I think we’re doing really well in Watauga County,” Greene said. “I believe a lot of that is due to the community really stepping up and a lot of the providers making it easy to get a vaccine, which is terrific.”
While Greene was happy with the numbers so far — including the fact that as of the meeting there were only 10 known, active cases of COVID-19 in Watauga — she said the work is still not done. She said pop-up vaccine clinics will continue across the county and the health department will soon be hosting walk-in hours at their office for those who want to get vaccinated.
The meeting went into closed session at 7 p.m.
After the board voted to cancel their first meeting of July at their June 1 session, the next meeting of the Watauga County Board of Commissioners will be on Tuesday, July 20.
