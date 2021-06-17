BLOWING ROCK — What was it like growing up as a young girl in Blowing Rock during the 50s, 60s, and 70s? The Harper sisters know and will reminisce about it on Friday, June 18, at the American Legion Building as part of the Jerry Burns Day celebration.
Jerry “Mr. Blowing Rock” Burns was the editor of The Blowing Rocket for some 44 years before his retirement in 2009. Sadly, he passed away in 2010, leaving a legacy of love and commitment for his hometown, Blowing Rock, N.C.
Jerry Burns Day, celebrating his birthday, June 18, 1940, is hosted by the Blowing Rock Historical Society, of which Jerry was an avid member. He grew up in Blowing Rock, was a U.S. Navy veteran, longtime member of Rumple Memorial Presbyterian Church, and volunteer firefighter for many years.
Excerpted from Burns’ obituary published after his death on April 19, 2010:
Mr. Burns was born June 18, 1940 in Watauga County, a son of the late Jesse M. and Ethel Holshouser Burns. He served in the United States Navy and was a member of Rumple Memorial Presbyterian Church in Blowing Rock.
Mr. Burns was the editor and chief writer and photographer for The Blowing Rocket for 44 years before retiring in March 2009.
Known locally as “Mr. Blowing Rock,” he was also active in numerous civic, religious and community organizations including Rumple Memorial Presbyterian Church, the Blowing Rock Stage Company, the Blowing Rock Historical Society, the Blowing Rock Hospital and Blowing Rock Fire & Rescue, among others.
A lifelong resident of downtown Blowing Rock, Burns served in the U.S. Navy in the early ‘60s before taking the helm of the Blowing Rocket in 1965.
A graduate of Blowing Rock High School, Burns attended Appalachian State Teachers College (now Appalachian State).
Shortly after retiring in 2009, Burns received the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, North Carolina’s highest civilian honor.
“Burns was honored for his service as editor of The Blowing Rocket for 44 years, his years as a volunteer firefighter with the Blowing Rock Fire Department, his service as a member of the Blowing Rock Town Council, being a founder of the Blowing Rock Rescue Squad plus numerous other civic endeavors,” said N.C. Rep. Cullie Tarleton on behalf of the Gov. Bev Perdue at the ceremony inducting Burns into the Order of the Long Leaf Pine.
In the mid-1990s, Burns struck up a friendship with aspiring author Jan Karon.
He allowed her to publish her weekly installments about a fictitious Episcopal preist, Father Tim, in The Blowing Rocket.
That series of articles became the launching pad for Karon’s highly successful series of novels about a town called Mitford, based on people and places in Blowing Rock.
Karon repaid Burns’ kindness and generosity by basing the fictional Mitford newspaper editor on his character and naming him “Gary Barnes.”
Karon’s Mitford series has become one of the most successful series of fictional works in recent decades, selling millions of copies.
After retiring from full-time newspaper work in 2009, Burns began his own series of fictional pieces for the Blowing Rocket.
His “James and Edith” stories centered on a fictional couple from Charlotte on their way to Boone in the late 1950s. When their car breaks down in Blowing Rock they are forced to change their plans and their encounter with the hometown characters of Blowing Rock changes their lives.
