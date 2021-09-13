BLOWING ROCK — From live music, fresh popcorn, and a students' "best dressed patriotic" contest, the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce and its Leadership Challenge alumni are pulling out all the stops this year for the "Candidates Forum" it has hosted since 2007.
The event will again be hosted at Blowing Rock School, on Oct. 4, beginning at 5:30 p.m.
"Every time an election comes around, our citizens have questions about who is best qualified for the jobs of mayor and as a member of the board of commissioners," said Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce CEO Charles Hardin. "While Mayor Charlie Sellers is running unopposed and we expect few, if any, write-in votes in that one, there are four good people running for three commissioner seats. That not only makes it competitive, but more important than ever for voters to be informed so they can best align their own values and priorities with the the candidates for whom they vote."
From 5:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., Hardin said that early attendees will be entertained by the Roscoe Rose Band. In addition, complimentary fresh popcorn will be available.
A special wrinkle this year to encourage an even larger turnout is a "best dressed" contest for Blowing Rock School students who bring their parents and stay the entire event. They will then be entered to win a $50 gift card to The Speckled Trout.
This year's event steering committee includes Ronnie Mark, Erica Brinker, Chelsea Garrett, Billy Chick, and Joyce Zellner.
Questions Wanted
Hardin also said that the committee wants to hear from the public about questions they want asked of the candidates. Those can be directed to editor@blowingrocket.com and they will be forwarded to the appropriate committee members.
