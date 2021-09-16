MANITOBA, CANADA — The Manitoba Royal Canadian Mounted Police have arrested an 18-year-old male at a residence in Fisher River Cree Nation — approximately 120 miles from Winnipeg in Canada — who allegedly conducted swatting calls in North Carolina and Tennessee that led to a lockdown at Watauga High School.
The 18-year-old was taken into custody and has a court date scheduled for Dec. 7, in the Peguis First Nation, Manitoba.
“I appreciate the hard work of our local law enforcement officials as well as the professionals in Tennessee and Canada who worked to resolve this case,” said Watauga County Schools superintendent Scott Elliott. “Threats of violence and anything that creates a substantial disruption to schools will always be taken very seriously. Law enforcement will follow every lead and as school officials, we will always support the highest possible criminal charges. It’s just not going to be tolerated.”
Elliott also said he appreciated the kind gesture from the staff of Volunteer High School in Hawkins County, Tennessee, who sent a delivery of 40 pizzas to the staff at Watauga High School the day after the threat. A week prior, Volunteer High School received a similar threat.
“I commend Watauga High School principal Chris Blanton and his staff for extending the same kindness by sending food to the staff at New Hanover High School in Wilmington, North Carolina after their school experienced an actual shooting on Aug. 30 that left one student injured,” Elliott said. “We are grateful that our event turned out to be only a threat, but it was still very disruptive and traumatic for the students, staff and parents.”
The Manitoba RCMP East District Crime Reduction Enforcement Support Team stated in a press release that they received a request to assist law enforcement agencies in the United States. These agencies included the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Homeland Security.
According to Sgt. Paul Manaigre, Media Relations Officer for Manitoba RCMP, the first incident was on Aug. 10 where a call was responded to by the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Department and the Church Hill Police Department in Tennessee. The other call was made Aug. 18 to the Boone Police Department in North Carolina.
The Watauga Democrat previously reported that at approximately 3:20 p.m on Aug. 18, Boone Police received an anonymous call that a student at Watauga High School had made threats of causing harm.
Boone Police stated that the 911 Communications center received a telephone call from a purported distraught child/adolescent who stated they were at the high school and going to harm others.
Officers with the Boone Police Department, Watauga County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol immediately responded to the incident.
After the scene was secured and no threats or suspects were located, the lockdown was lifted around 4 p.m. and students were released.
Prior to the Aug. 18 incident, information was received by the Boone Police Department and other law enforcement partners indicating there was the possibility of a hoax or “swatting” call happening in Boone. Included within this information was nearly identical language as was used during the call, the Watauga Democrat previously reported.
“Swatting” is the practice of making a phone call falsely describing a life-threatening situation in order to provoke an armed police response, according to the RCMP.
These situations created dangerous circumstances for the public and responding emergency response personnel, the RCMP stated in a press release. The calls were later found to be false.
The initial investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation determined that the phone calls originated from a number registered to a residence in Manitoba.
A number of electronic items were seized when officers executed a search warrant on Aug. 30, according to Manitoba RCMP who stated they are continuing to investigate.
