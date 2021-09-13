BLOWING ROCK — The Blowing Rock Civic Association will announce the second recipient(s) of The Paul H. Broyhill Community Service Award this Thursday morning, September 16th, at 10:30 a.m., at the lower gazebo that is surrounded on three sides by the lake in Broyhill Park. The public is invited. Parking is nearby, at the swimming complex off Clark Street and Lakeside Drive.
BRCA chairman George Wilcox said that the award was established to recognize outstanding work by a citizen or citizens who strive to enhance the quality of life in the community of Blowing Rock, N.C.
Wilcox went on to say that the award is named for one of the greatest supporters of Blowing Rock and the High Country, Paul H. Broyhill.
Wilcox said, “Paul Broyhill is recognized as a legendary furniture industry executive and national business leader, including being named to the North Carolina Business Hall of Fame in 2004. The Broyhill family has a long history supporting the northwest corner of North Carolina and their generosity to Blowing Rock is exemplified in many ways, including the beautiful Broyhill Park in downtown Blowing Rock.
“The Broyhill family’s exceptional philanthropy has extended to the Blowing Rock Park, as well as the Blowing Rock Charity Horse Show — property the family sold for community use for $1," said Wilcox.
Other gifts include to the Appalachian Regional Healthcare System, Appalachian State University, the Blowing Rock First Baptist Church, and gifts to many other organizations and individuals in the High Country.
Wilcox concluded, “This selfless dedication to the benefit of our great community and its fine people is a priceless quality that is recognized in presentation of the Paul H. Broyhill Community Service Award.”
