BLOWING ROCK — Sometimes a person gets lucky. Sometimes a good businessman makes his own luck. Sometimes miracles happen.
For Jim Pitts, all the above is true.
“The first eight years at BRMC were touch and go and very fragile. Given the challenging nature of building a post-recession community, I often worried about how to sustain our success," Pitts said.
Look around the bustling activity today, and times have changed.
The tract of land was originally planned as a luxury golf resort and residential development of the Florida-based Ginn Company. When Ginn defaulted on $675 million in principal and interest payments in 2009, the company was forced to sell what was then called Laurelmor, as well as other development projects around the Southeast U.S. to other companies. Reynolds Capital Group, a subsidiary of Reynolds Companies and the manager of a real estate investment portfolio, negotiated to acquire Laurelmor on behalf of its investors. The property was renamed, “Reynolds Blue Ridge.” In 2010, Pitts was hired to establish a new vision and to oversee the property’s development and redevelopment.
“I had been without a job for 15 months during the recession,” said Pitts. “When I was hired to oversee this property’s development, I was extremely grateful to have a job but more importantly a job that was directly in my wheelhouse.”
Touring the property in 2010 was nothing at all like the experience of touring it today. With over 23 miles of proposed roads, the project was ambitious. Reynolds Parkway makes up nine miles of paved roadway reaching from the top, western boundary near the Blue Ridge Parkway down the spine of the property to the eastern boundary, Triplett Road.
One hundred and seventy-nine lots were sold by the Ginn Company for the Laurelmor development, but there were only a very few actual houses built, mostly as “spec homes.” Ginn’s specialists had begun to carve out the fairways and greens of the planned golf course, but they didn’t get very far when the ravages of a burst real estate “bubble” brought on the recession.
Pitts and his management team changed or tweaked their development vision several times in those early years after Reynolds Blue Ridge was renamed Blue Ridge Mountain Club. First there was going to be the golf course, but after a harder look at the economics, a decision was made to abandon the golf resort model altogether.
Pitts started preaching the merits of community building both within as well as outside the confines of the BRMC property and has not stopped since. He could picture this beautiful, private development community but, as with a lot of things, capital was a problem. After all, the recession had been caused by a bursting real estate “bubble” as the financial system got overleveraged. Banks, as well as a myriad number of companies and individuals were de-leveraging their balance sheets.
One of the first challenges that Pitts faced was persuading Watauga County to lower the tax valuations of the individual parcels. The Ginn Company had priced the individual parcels unrealistically high. As a result, the property taxes alone were eating up the Blue Ridge Mountain Club’s resources.
“As a land developer, our original business model was to monetize land simply by selling improved homesites for families to build custom homes, ” said Pitts. “We had a little traction with that, but it really wasn’t working. As you may know, the High Country was slow to exit the recession and many buyers sat on the sidelines to see if mountain properties were going to rebound and be a wise purchase.”
Additionally, Pitts said that it was hard to sell the concept of community when there were few community-type attributes or amenities to show prospective buyers, only sketches.
Pitts said that community building really starts with investing in amenities, but the direct return on those investments was hard to quantify when it came to traditional financing sources. He caught a break when an original investor proved willing to finance the construction of the initial village amenities at Watson Gap Village, including the Jasper clubhouse, The Lookout Grill restaurant, the Ascent Wellness and Fitness Center, and associated terraces, lawns and fire gardens.
Then came opportunity: A local investor with ties to Florida real estate development became enamored with the project and worked with Pitts to organize a line of credit. That LOC allowed for the additional development of residential homes and condominiums, infrastructure, and recreational amenities. He knew the development business and believed in Pitts and his vision.
Today, Pitts saidt, Blue Ridge Mountain Club will still sell lots for custom-built homes, but the business model has shifted more toward selling homes and expanding into new amenity-rich neighborhoods.
“The largest majority of people today want to buy homes, not homesites,” said Pitts. “Maybe it reflects a broader social trend toward instant gratification. Once they see the homes we are building and the benefits of our community, like a first-in-class restaurant, clubhouse, fitness center and more than 6,000 acres of land for recreation and enjoyment, they become eager to be a part of the BRMC community and make a purchase decision.
It does not take much looking around Blue Ridge Mountain Club to realize that construction is everywhere. There are more than 150 completed homes and upward of 50 homes under construction at any given moment.
“As you can imagine,” said Pitts, “the real estate market has been especially hot in the High Country. Fortunately, we are now building 40-50 homes annually to keep up with demand and do not see that trend slowing down anytime soon.
“For once I am glad to be in the manufacturing business, the home manufacturing business,” Pitts said. “That’s unusual for a land and community developer but it has become a necessary part of our business model and we are fortunate to have a system in place to take advantage of the moment.”
While homesites are still available, Blue Ridge Mountain Club’s business model today is to monetize land by building and selling spec homes — and they can hardly build them fast enough.
“The most important variables contributing to our success today,” said Pitts, “are an improving economy that is finally regaining steam after the recession; a line of credit which allows us to finance homes and improvements; first-in-class, four-season amenities that allow buyers to imagine themselves and their families living at BRMC; a critical mass of homes and permanent residents that energize the community spirit and vitality; and an extremely effective marketing strategy that has enhanced BRMC’s brand recognition in Charlotte, the Triad and The Triangle.
“Some may suggest that the pandemic was also a contributing factor,” said Pitts, “and it was in the form of a call to action. As a result of the pandemic, there has been a wider realization that people can work from just about anywhere, especially if unlimited fiber and high-speed internet are available, which it is to every homesite at BRMC. As such, there has been this migration from densely populated urban areas (where disease is likely to spread more rapidly) to more sparsely settled rural communities. Because of those trends, the inventory of existing homes in desirable places to live, such as Blowing Rock, has evaporated.
“We are lucky enough to be able to satisfy market demand for homes by building new spec homes on our own lot inventory,” said Pitts. “That makes us unique in the marketplace and has allowed our sales volume to continue even after standing spec home inventory has been depleted. After the recession it was typical for homes to remain unsold and on the market for up to 270 days. Today, there is not enough standing inventory to go around. We are the beneficiaries of the uptick in demand and have a strategy in place to satisfy any upcoming or future buyers. “
What the sales success means for Blue Ridge Mountain Club is momentum.
“Momentum feeds on itself, and the business continues to build,” Pitts said. “Where just three or four years ago we were struggling to get financing, now we have the financial resources to build nearly everything we wish, including new infrastructure, amenities and homes.”
Pitts said that his team already has a second “village” in the planning stages. The Meadows will be a more family-oriented, casual and recreation-focused neighborhood.
“For instance,” he said, “we will be adding a multi-purpose building for recreational programming and winter pickleball. This building will also include an additional exercise room, as well as simulator rooms for family games and friendly competition games like golf. We will also have a larger court presence with new outdoor tennis and pickleball courts, a large splashy pool and pool terrace for kids, as well as summer kitchen and pavilion dining hall that will supplement the Lookout Grill at Watson Gap Village.”
Around the current Watson Gap Village, Pitts said that the construction of approximately 30 multi-level homes in a new neighborhood called, “Lookout Ridge.”
"Lookout Ridge is like beach frontage to us,” said Pitts. “We have maximized the frontage with relatively narrow homes that all sit on 30–50-mile views and are within walking distance of the village amenities.”
Pitts indicated that the restaurant, bar, and fitness center at Watson Gap Village are popular and stay busy year around. In fact, the Lookout Grill is open six days per week and never closes during the winter season.
As far as the Ascent fitness center goes, the rows of cardiovascular and weight training equipment are surrounded by 50-mile views. Outside, there are several firepits where people can gather in the evening with ample seating and spacious lawns.
“It took about eight years,” Pitts said, reflecting on how the current success got started. “There were days, of course, when I wondered if we would make it or if I would have a job the next week, or even the next day. But through it all we stayed true to our core values of community, high quality construction, and creating a fulfilling and meaningful environment for our club members and guests.”
Pitts’ sense of community goes beyond the property lines of Blue Ridge Mountain Club. He and members of his management team have been involved since Day One, volunteering with various non-profits and organizations like the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce. While the more than 6,000-acre development is on the outskirts of the Blowing Rock Fire District, the main office is in downtown Blowing Rock, in the Martin House.
“Community means more than just the real estate we live on and work on,” said Pitts. “Our club members and homeowners shop at grocery stores and pharmacies in Blowing Rock and Boone. We go to church, to the doctor, to any number of other places all over the High Country. They engage in recreational pursuits and their kids go to schools outside the boundaries of the development. Take this concept of community to its natural conclusion and we live, work, and play in North Carolina, in the United States, and even in the world community. We have a lot to learn from each other and to experience together.”
