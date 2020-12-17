BLOWING ROCK — Three newly named scholarship grants highlight the upcoming application period for the Blowing Rock Community Foundation’s scholarship program. The application deadline has been set as April 16, 2021, accessible online at https://blowingrockcf.org/scholarship-application/.
The named scholarships include one $2,000 annual scholarship made possible by a gift from Marty and Ted Couch, as well as one $5,000 annual scholarship facilitated through the Blowing Rock Community Foundation by the Tessien Family and one $15,000 annual scholarship, the Jan and Dan Wolfe Scholarship.
“Investing in the future of our nation and our world really means investing in our young people,” Ted Couch said. “Whether university or vocational, education beyond high school expands those critical thinking skills that lead to better, more productive and more reasoned decision-making. That’s important not just in business and government, but in our personal lives as well. We are grateful for the opportunity to support the Blowing Rock Community Foundation’s scholarship efforts because it is investing in our young people.”
The BRCF scholarships are made payable directly to the student’s institution of choice, whether it is a university, a four-year college, a community college or technical school. There are no limitations based on geography or whether the student enrolls I a public or private institution.
Qualifications for a BRCF scholarship include:
- Must be a student (or will enter in Fall, 2021) at a community college, technical school, or two/four year college or university.
- Must currently live and have lived in the Blowing Rock School District for the previous two years.
- Must have attended Watauga High School for a minimum of two years (exceptions may be made for home school students and/or private/prep school students).
- Must have a high school grade point average of 3.0 or better.
- Must submit a completed application and a typed 1-2 page statement which will include the following: goals for the future academic as well as personal and professional academic and extracurricular activities, and community service financial information.
Amber Teague Bratt was the first Foundation scholarship recipient to complete her undergraduate degree, in 1999. In the interim, scholarship chair Susie Greene said that to date 115 students have received scholarships totaling more than $1.2 million.
“We are very proud of our scholarship students,” said Greene. “More than 95 percent of them have completed their degree goals. Many have or are in the process of obtaining advanced degrees, from (doctoral degrees) and (master of business administration degrees), to advanced medical degrees and degrees in other specialized fields, like education.”
Greene suggested that the economic impact of the Blowing Rock scholarship program goes beyond the High Country.
“Probably the largest number of our scholarship recipients choose to go UNC-Chapel Hill, NC State, and Appalachian State,” said Greene, “but we have had students enroll at University of Florida, UNC-Wilmington, Elon, Liberty, Virginia Commonwealth, Auburn, College of Charleston, East Carolina, Georgia Tech, Western Carolina, Ohio State, Charlotte, Wake Forest, Davidson, Clemson, and so many others.
“One used the scholarship to attend Montana State,” Greene added. “The Linnville family has had four scholarship recipients, each choosing to attend different private institutions, including the Ivy League’s Princeton University, as well as the University of Notre Dame, Catholic University and St. Mary’s College.”
A full list of current and previous scholarship recipients, including their chosen institutions of higher learning is available at https://blowingrockcf.org/scholarship-recipients/.
