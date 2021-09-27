BLOWING ROCK — A tenth anniversary for any special event or organization is significant. The Blowing Rock Art and History Museum celebrates No. 10 in October and is pulling out all the stops, figuratively speaking.
The currently Virtual BRAHM Book Club will feature a 10th Anniversary Commemorative book on Thursday, Sept. 30, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., "Elliott Daingerfield: Art and Life in North California," by J. Richard Gruber.
The BRAHM History Committee formed in 2020 aiming to record and tell the story of the museum's founding and activities up to the 10th anniversary in October 2021. Celebrated as one of the most influential, as well as one of the most prolific artists in North Carolina, Elliott Daingerfield (1859-1932) also played an important part in Blowing Rock history. Edgewood Cottage, on Main Street at the corner of Ginny Stevens Lane, was one of Daingerfield's early summer residences. Just west of Blowing Rock, Westglow was his third summer home and studio, according to documents found in the National Register of Historic Places and the National Park Service.
Although born in Harpers Ferry, W.Va., and growing up in Fayetteville, N.C., the artist did much of his work in Blowing Rock and several area collectors have his works, as does BRAHM.
The book authored by Gruber describes his youth in Fayetteville, as well as his years in Blowing Rock and includes several high quality color prints of Daingerfield's most impressive works, says the BRAHM descriptive material promoting the virtual book club event.
J. Richard Gruber, Ph.D., is Director Emeritus of the Ogden Museum of Southern Art, University of New Orleans.
He was Director of the Ogden Museum and a member of the UNO faculty from 1999-2010. He also served as the Deputy Director of the Morris Museum of Art and Director of its Center for the Study of Southern Painting; Director of the Wichita Art Museum; and Director of the Memphis Brooks Museum of Art. He holds an M.A. in art history from the University of Colorado at Boulder and a Ph. D. in art history from the University of Kansas at Lawrence. He has published numerous books on artists including Thomas Hart Benton, Benny Andrews, William Christenberry, Robert Rauschenberg, Robert Stackhouse, Nellie Mae Rowe, William Dunlap, and Wolf Kahn.
More information about the Book Club event, including the Zoom Link to the virtual event is at https://www.blowingrockmuseum.org/calendar/10th-daingerfield
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.