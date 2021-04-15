PALM BEACH, Fla. — When Brad Batchelor was a young boy growing up in Michigan, he lived across the road from the local polo grounds and the horse corrals that came with them.
“Sometimes at night, a couple of my friends and I would sneak across the road and ride some of the horses, pretending to be polo players,” Batchelor said, recalling his boyhood mischief. “Well, we did that until we got caught. Then they ran us off.”
Being “run off” did not dampen his love of horses — nor for what became his passion for polo, widely hailed as the “Sport of Kings.”
Today, Batchelor is one of the High Country region’s most popular chiropractors, with a thriving practice in Boone. Because of his keen interest in sports, he developed a reputation for treating sports-related injuries suffered by student athletes from Appalachian State and Watauga High School. In addition, he has treated triathletes on a national level, as well as polo riders from around the world. Over the years, he wrote several articles about polo-related injuries, essays that appeared in both trade- as well as sport-related publications.
The late Doug Holstein, the retired chief executive officer of Rogers American food brokerage, a multi-billion dollar company, and one of the many Blowing Rock full-time and seasonal residents listed among Batchelor patients once said, “Brad Batchelor is passionate about his avocations, including polo, movie production, sports and photography. The only thing he is more passionate about is the good health of his patients.”
Roman Gabriel III, the CEO of Sold Out Youth Foundation and former professional football quarterback said succinctly, “I don’t know a better chiropractor and friend to those around him than Brad Batchelor. He has a servant’s heart.”
The success of Batchelor’s chiropractic practice allowed him to buy his own polo ponies and play the game. He even served as patron of a team called the Flying Scotsman Polo Team, a moniker derived from his movie production company.
At one point in his career, he owned five acres along the Watauga River near Valle Crucis and crafted his own polo grounds, or at least half of one, where local enthusiasts and a smattering of visitors would play exhibitions from time to time.
“There is a significant amount of interest in polo up here,” said Batchelor, “especially in Blowing Rock, Valle Crucis, Banner Elk, and Linville because of the many seasonal residents from Florida. There are very popular polo grounds in Palm Beach, and I know a number of people in this area that have attended polo games at the International Polo Club Palm Beach.”
Over the recent Easter weekend, Batchelor and his daughter, Asha, were on a surfing expedition up and down the Florida coast, but learned of a shark migration occurring near the coast. Three kids had already been seriously injured in shark attacks. While he admitted to “getting our ankles wet,” Batchelor said they decided to forego “hanging 10” on this trip.
Instead, they spent Easter Sunday visiting friends and taking in his lifelong passion at the International Polo Club Palm Beach.
“Polo is a very demanding sport for both horse and rider,” said Batchelor. “I have been involved for many, many years in the sport, beginning when I was that small kid sneaking into the corrals and polo fields. I also worked as a volunteer back then, walking and cooling down the horses after each chukka on those grounds across from where my family lived.”
Two games highlighted the 2021 CaptiveOne U.S. Open Polo Championship at the Palm Beach grounds on Easter Sunday. Batchelor didn’t play, but instead used the opportunity to photograph the competition. Digital photography and videography have also become a passion and Batchelor excels at capturing the action, as well as some of the “life moments” that are part of the experience.
“Preserving images of polo and capturing the feeling and excitement of the game … and sharing those life moments of the horse and rider is my goal,” said the long-time enthusiast. “For whatever my subject, whether polo, football, auto racing, or taking pictures of kids at the circus, capturing the larger experience and trying to share it through images is my new goal in photography.
“So, if you look at my images of polo, for instance,” said Batchelor, “You may see some action shots of a player striking the ball with his mallet while at full gallop, but you are also likely to see images of a rider changing horses between chukkas. Polo is very much a contact sport, so you may also see pictures of horses and riders colliding as they fight to get in position to score or to gain control of the ball. The looks of concentration, combativeness and even fear on the faces of both horse and rider can be intense.”
After falling in love with the sport as a young boy at the Ivory Polo Grounds in the Commerce Charter Township of Michigan, Batchelor said he took his interest to the next level when he undertook professional training in Charlottesville, Va., on the polo fields at the University of Virginia.
“In the U.S., polo is more popular than ever. It is played in Virginia, Maryland, and South Carolina, as well as in North Carolina, including in Pinehurst. It is also popular in Florida and Georgia. Many fields around the U.S. are being restored and improved. I know it is embraced out in California. There are grounds in Carpinteria that was a popular spot for Will Rogers Jr., and is the home of the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club,” said Batchelor. “Then there are the Will Rogers Polo Grounds in Pacific Palisades, closer to Los Angeles. Remember the movie, ‘Pretty Woman,’ with Richard Gere and Julia Roberts? That polo scene was supposed to be in Beverly Hills, but I understand was actually filmed at the Los Angeles Equestrian Center near Burbank.”
According to EQ Living magazine, there are more than 300 polo clubs in the U.S., and each one offers a different aspect of history or color to the sport. Examples: The Aiken, S.C., polo club was formed in 1882. Named after the Scottish regiment that served the British Crown for 266 years, the BlackWatch team based in Wellington, Fla., is sponsored by Polo/Ralph Lauren. The Empire Polo Club of Indio, Calif. rents out its grounds each year for the hugely successful Coachella Valley Music Festival.
Because outdoor polo generally requires owning at least two “ponies,” polo is widely regarded as a sport for the well-heeled. The most popular breeds for polo ponies, according to HorseRacingSense.com are the Thoroughbred, Argentine Polo Pony, Thoroughbred-Quarter Horse crossbred and the Manipuri breeds.
“There are many opinions, of course, but some say that a well-trained polo horse is the world’s greatest animal athlete,” said Batchelor. “The sport requires hours upon hours of training for both horse and rider. I estimate that it takes seven years of experience and training to produce a quality competitor.
“It is hard to explain, but as a player the addiction to the sport is beyond comprehension,” Batchelor said. “The sense of adventure, even danger, as well as the challenge and adrenaline rush become deeply rooted in the rider and are enhanced by the horse.”
The game
Each polo match consists of 4 to 6 chukkers (periods) that last seven and a half minutes with a warning bell at seven minutes and a final bell thirty seconds later (unless a team scores after the warning bell or the ball hits the sideboards, which stops the chukker immediately).
The game is played on a field with goal posts on each end. The players attempt to hit the ball between the posts (no matter how high), to score one point. After each goal, the teams change direction.
Two mounted umpires accompany the players, (four on each team in outdoor polo, three on each team in arena polo) and a third man sits near the middle of the field to referee in case of a questionable call between the mounted umpires. The whistle is blown to indicate a foul.
At the end of the chukker, the players change horses.
“There are polo grounds in many parts of the Southeast U.S. now, but the upper Northeast has the oldest fields in the U.S., which isn’t surprising since that is where the U.S. was first settled. The Hamptons in New York are prominent. In Florida, Wellington in South Florida has probably the busiest fields and are arguably now the most famous around the world for polo,” said Batchelor. “The top countries are the U.S., England, and Argentina.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.