BLOWING ROCK — Autumn in the High Country is a busy time of year and in 2021, few organizations are much more active than the Blowing Rock Community Foundation.
BRCF is now accepting applications for grants. The applications are due by Oct. 8. In 2020, the foundation awarded grants totaling $13,500. Recipients included the Blowing Rock Community Library Association, Blowing Rock C.A.R.E.S, Blowing Rock Historical Society, The Hunger and Health Coalition, The Project Dance Company, and Mountain Alliance.
The link to grant applications can be found at https://blowingrockcf.org/grant-application/.
To date, since the organization's inception BRCF has awarded $670,000 grants among numerous community organizations. It has also awarded $1.109 million in college scholarships.
When not handing out money, BRCF is raising money from generous donors, as well as from participants in its various sponsored events.
An example of that is its annual golf tournament, which this year is slated for Oct. 2, with a shotgun start at Blowing Rock Country Club beginning at 8:30 a.m. Billed as a "golf schramble) — with a small modification.
According to the foundation website, "All players tee off and select the best located team members tee shot. All players count this shot as their first stroke and from this selected location, all players play their own ball into the hole. This method of play applies to all holes EXCEPT all par 3 holes. On each par 3 hole, players must play their own ball into the hole without the benefit of selecting a team member's tee shot."
The deadline for registration is Sept. 29. Questions may be directed to BRCC golf pro Andrew Glover at 828-295-7311.
For more information and an online registration form:
