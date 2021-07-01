BOONE — The Town of Boone is expected to receive a $9.7 million loan to finance the Howard Street Revitalization project from the United States Department of Agriculture.
The loan to Boone was announced on June 23 along with 12 other loans and grants to North Carolina municipalities. The loan is through the Community Facilities Direct Loan and Grant Program, which provides affordable funding to develop essential community facilities in rural areas, according to the USDA.
“We are proud of this investment into Rural North Carolina,” said USDA Rural Development Acting State Director Mel Ellis in a press release. “When we support essential services in rural America, we build opportunity and prosperity in rural communities. By supporting the local economy, we make rural communities attractive, economically viable and safe places to live and work. This helps create and save jobs by attracting and retaining employers and workers.”
More information on the Community Facilities Direct Loan and Grant Program can be found at tinyurl.com/4cjybr6u.
Boone Town Manager John Ward said the town is working with its attorneys and engineers to prepare the project to go out to bid. Until it goes out to bid later this summer, the town will not have any updates on a timeline for the project.
Once the dates are known, Ward said he will be providing updates at Boone Town Council and Downtown Boone Development Association meetings.
The Howard Street Revitalization project will put power lines and all overhead utilities underground, and enhance and upgrade all of the water and sewer in the downtown area. The project also includes water and sewer upgrades, storm drainage, paving, bike lanes, crosswalks, on-street parking, mid-block crossings, streetlights, landscaping and other streetscape enhancements.
The Watauga Democrat previously reported that at the first State of the Community event hosted by the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce on March 31, Ward said the project will aesthetically improve the entire corridor.
“I believe that the Howard Street project will greatly enhance the walkability, as well as the commercial viability of the downtown corridor,” Ward said at the March 31 event. “Most communities, in order to expand their downtown, have to spread out. We’re simply going and utilizing a back street parallel to King Street, which is also very well known, and we will be able to almost double the commercial activity in our downtown just through partnerships.”
