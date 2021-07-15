BOONE — On Thursday, July 8, at 11:15 p.m., the Boone Police Department responded to a report of shots fired from a vehicle into the air on Rivers Street near the intersection with Bodenheimer Drive.
No injuries or property damage were reported as a result of the shooting, according to Boone Police.
The alleged shooter was identified as Anthony Martinez Grimes, 47, of Boone. On July 9, investigators executed a search warrant at Grimes’ residence located at 197 Summer Drive in Boone. According to the BPD, a handgun and ammunition consistent with shell casings recovered from the scene were seized.
Upon completion of the initial investigation and interview, Anthony Martinez Grimes was charged with possession of a firearm by felon, going armed to the terror of the people and discharging of a firearm within city limits. He was taken before a Watauga County Magistrate, where he was given a $20,000 secured bond and a court date of Aug. 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.