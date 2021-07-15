BOONE — A 26-year-old man from Boone was arrested Wednesday, July 7, and accused of committing a crime against a minor.
DJ Watson, no address listed, was arrested by the Boone Police Department and charged with committing indecent liberties with a minor.
According to the warrant for his arrest, Watson allegedly “did commit and attempt to commit a lewd a lascivious act upon the body of (the victim), who was under the age of 16 years at the time.” The warrant alleges the incident took place on July 6-7.
Watson made his first appearance in court on Friday, July 9, where Garland Baker was appointed as his attorney and the case was continued to Aug. 10.
Watson is being held at the Watauga County Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond. According to court documents, if Watson is released from custody he is to have no contact with the alleged victim.
