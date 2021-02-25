“Wait for the Lord; be strong and take heart and wait for the Lord.” Psalm 27:14
“Boldly ask and quietly trust.” This is a righteous prayer. What a lesson it is. When I was at a low point this week both of my sisters’ texts to me said the same thing; “Lynn, we need to boldly ask and quietly trust!”
Don’t we sometimes whine when we ask of the Lord and then continue to whine when we don’t receive the answer we want? I am so happy that the Lord knows my heart and forgives me when I don’t do as our scripture says today. We are to wait for the Lord and be strong. Sometimes that is much easier said than done.
Several weeks ago as I, along with my sister and brother-in-law fell to the COVID-19 virus, we had no choice but to wait. It was hard to stay strong and when you feel so bad it is hard to take heart. But with the many prayers and the care that we received, we got through a rough time that so many aren’t coming out of. Many times I asked God why — and what did He want me to learn from this experience. As always, God’s timing was perfect, if only I had done as the psalmist had said by waiting.
Now, weeks later, I got the message loud and clear that the Lord had the situation in hand and was preparing us for what we needed to do down the road. Through my illness I knew how bad a person with COVID-19 can feel. I learned what needs to be done to get through it and what steps to take to keep others safe from the virus. God was preparing me to know what to do to help someone else.
I received the dreaded call that my special needs brother, Mikey, had tested positive for COVID-19 along with others in his group home. Knowing how bad he must feel, on top of having some dental problems, I knew I needed to help. I now have him home with me for a period of time until he gets well. He is doing well and I appreciate your continued prayers for him.
With all this said, I read, reread, take to memory and thank God for today’s scripture. When I was sick, I could not see what God saw in the future. I couldn’t take heart or wait because I wasn’t sure what was in store for me down a road that many are not making it through. I couldn’t see that I was being pruned and tuned to take care of my precious brother. If I had not gone through the fire I would not have even qualified for the privilege to bring him home for care. I am so blessed that he has good care when I can’t be there but I am blessed that he can recuperate under my roof and watchful eyes. I am thankful for my precious siblings and family that are bringing in everything we need. I do thank God for the healthcare professionals that are working as hard as they are.
Whatever you are going through right now remember to boldly ask the Lord, even though He knows our needs, then quietly trust Him. He knows the outcome and how to use us in the works of His Kingdom; that is to know Him and make Him known! Think about it!
PRAYER TIME: Please pray for our nation and world as we fight COVID-19. Remember the businesses and those out of work. Please pray for Kathy Bryon, Edna Johnson, Edwinda Shealy, Eddie Plemmons, Harold Triplett, Butch Triplett, Bill and Ann Williams, Donna Cole, Carol Raimo, Jim Coffey, Margaret Moody, Earl and Nancy Trexler, Tom Trexler, Mikey Pitts, Rene’ Goines, Jeff Joines, Jason Greene, Louise Greene, Margaret and Rudy Hartley, Pat McNeill, Kathy Pennell, Eddie Bentley, Nancy Bentley, Butch Pitts, Ann Greene, Matthew Ford, Mary Hicks, Peter Floistad, Bob Miller, Rachel Moody, Teri Graham and her parents, Marshall and Doris Edwards, Marie Moody, Adam Lewis, Lisa Abernathy, Wendy Estes, Sharon Pitts, Marilyn Crisp, Reba Moretz, Maxine Sparks, Brian Helton, Jill Dixon, James Sigmon, Jim Greene, Stanley Coffey and many unspoken requests, for our Military, our Nation and leaders, and a ray of hope for those in prison.
OUR DEEPEST SYMPATHY TO: The family of Michelle Tolbert and the family of Steve Craig. These two families are so near and dear to our hearts. Hold these families up in prayer.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: My brother from another mother, Terry Bradshaw and to Cora Keen and Avery Tester on Feb. 25, to my great niece, McKenzie Collins, Heather Sigmon and Janie Hayslett on Feb. 27, to Shirley Edmisten, Kent Eidson, Roachel Laney and Adam Lentz on Feb. 28, to Martha Horne, and Kate Blalock on Mar.2 and to Crystal Owens on Mar. 3. May the good Lord bless you all in His most wondrous and serendipitous way!
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “Don’t expect harmony where no one is willing to play second fiddle!”
