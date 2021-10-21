BLOWING ROCK — Because of a water line break at the intersection of Henkel Street and Ransom Street in Blowing Rock, all residents in town are advised to boil water for at least one minute before using, Matt Blackburn, Public Works Director said on Thursday afternoon, Oct. 21.
Residents will be advised when it is safe to use water without these precautionary steps.
Blackburn said, "The break is at the one intersection, but because of low water pressures all residents in town should take these precautionary steps. We are working as fast as possible to get the line repaired and the system back at full capacity."
