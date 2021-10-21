BLOWING ROCK — Certain areas in Blowing Rock should boil all water used for human consumption.
Residents living on Ransom Street, Henkel Street, Church Street, Kings Drive, Chestnut Drive, Grandfather Ave, Chestnut Circle and Echo Run in Blowing Rock should boil water. All other areas within the Town of Blowing Rock are safe to resume normal activities.
Vigorous boiling for 1 minute should kill any disease-causing organisms that may be present in the water, according to Public Works Utilities Director Matt Blackburn.
Some residents will experience periods of low pressure and outages in the distribution system due to water main breaks. Periods of low or no pressure in the distribution system increases the potential for back siphonage and introduction of bacteria into the water system.
Water customers are strongly urged to conserve water whenever possible. This advisory remains in effect until further written notification is issued.
Previous story
Because of a water line break at the intersection of Henkel Street and Ransom Street in Blowing Rock, all residents in town are advised to boil water for at least one minute before using, Matt Blackburn, Public Works Director said on Thursday afternoon, Oct. 21.
Residents will be advised when it is safe to use water without these precautionary steps.
Blackburn said, "The break is at the one intersection, but because of low water pressures all residents in town should take these precautionary steps. We are working as fast as possible to get the line repaired and the system back at full capacity."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.