BLUE RIDGE PARKWAY — An autopsy has been completed by the North Carolina State Medical Examiner’s Office on the body found Oct. 9 on the Blue Ridge Parkway. Investigators have identified the victim as Josue Calderon, 33, of Rhode Island.
This incident is being investigated as a homicide. Special Agents from the National Park Service Investigative Services Branch, with support from NPS law enforcement rangers, are leading the investigation with assistance from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office.
NPS dispatchers received a report from a park visitor of a body near an overlook on the Blue Ridge Parkway on Saturday, Oct. 9, at approximately 1:14 p.m.
Law enforcement rangers responded to the scene and located a deceased male at 1:19 p.m., below Yadkin Valley Overlook at milepost 289.8.
If community members have information that could help investigators, they can contact the NPS Investigative Services tip line by phone at (888) 653-0009 or by email at nps_isb@nps.gov.
Information gathered by investigators continues to suggest there is no ongoing concern for public safety, or that this investigation is related to any other ongoing investigations.
At this time, all other details regarding this incident are linked to ongoing investigative efforts. Updates and further details will be provided when they are available and will not compromise the integrity of the investigation.
