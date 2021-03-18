WATAUGA — Middle and high school students will move to a four day a week, in-person classes starting April 12 after the Watauga County Board of Education voted unanimously on the move in a March 15 special meeting.
Beginning April 12, students in grades 6-12 will return to in-person classes four days a week joining grades K-5. The last day of school is currently set for May 26.
The change comes after Gov. Roy Cooper signed a bipartisan bill mandating all schools move to Plan B while allowing middle and high schools to move to Plan A — which allows for five days a week in the classroom with minimal social distancing.
Watauga County Schools is currently operating under Plan A for K-5 and Plan B for middle and high school. Plan B has middle and high school students attend school two days a week in-person, and the other school days virtually.
Scott Elliott, WCS superintendent, said one kindergarten class has had to quarantine since K-2 students started going to school four days a week. Third grade through fifth grade students will start going to school four days a week in person on March 22.
Board member Jay Fenwick said he felt the school system administration was prepared to respond to any issues and work to make the move to Plan A possible. Elliott said that starting Plan A on April 12 gives schools, teachers and staff time to prepare for the change. April 12 would be right after when WCS spring break ends, which Elliott said he hopes is used by teachers and staff to rest before going back to four days a week of in-person learning.
The two student representatives on the board, senior Haleigh Lawson and junior Isabella Sibaja, also spoke to the board to give insight to the opinions of students.
Lawson said multiple students have reached out to her and Sibaja saying they are concerned with going back to a four-day schedule. Lawson said a petition against the change garnered more than 100 signatures in four hours and approximately 200 by the time she spoke at the meeting. The high school has roughly 1,300 students who attend in-person learning and 200 who go to the Watauga Virtual Academy.
She shared some of the comments from the petition which included people saying they were scared to return to school with people who were "anti maskers" and that "I don't want to have an even greater risk of getting COVID-19." The petition and comments can be found at tinyurl.com/sfht53w.
"It seems most of the concern revolves around high school and the crowded hallways and lunch," Lawson said.
Sibaja said one of the cons is that since the final nine weeks started last week, why make the change now when people would have to make adjustments during the final few weeks of school. She mentioned that a benefit of moving to Plan A would be that it is her senior year, and having classmates back, even for a short period of time, would be good.
Another worry that students brought to Sibaja and Lawson was that many of them are not able to get a vaccine yet. Cooper has not yet announced when the vaccine will be available to the public outside of the first four groups.
Fenwick said the "why now" is because of the law that was signed that allowed the move. Before the law, school systems were not able to move middle and high schools to Plan A.
Board member Steve Combs said one parent told him that if the pandemic is better in the fall, they would go back to school so why not go back now and iron out issues before then. This is why, along with knowing that parents and students are struggling, is why he supported students going back under Plan A.
"We've got parents out there that are suffering each and every day," Combs said.
Shelly Klutz, the head nurse for WCS, attended the meeting to provide additional information to the board to help them make their decision. One key metric she mentioned to the board was that once athletes were required to wear masks, the school system wasn't seeing as much COVID-19 transmission. She said the majority of case transmission her nurses see are in families.
"Masks make a huge difference," Klutz said. "We don't see the transmission happen because of the mask, and the hand washing."
As of the March 15 special meeting, 108 employees and 226 students have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the school year in August. Elliott and Klutz stressed to the board that the majority of those cases occurred outside of school.
Fenwick said while Plan A calls for minimal social distancing, the school system would still encourage social distancing as much as possible.
One of the requirements of the bill is providing data to the ABC Science Collaborative, which is a program that pairs scientists and physicians with school and community leaders to help understand the most current and relevant information about COVID-19, according to its website.
WCS was not part of the collaborative for various reasons, but would now have to report data to the collaborative. Elliott said most of the data the school system would have to provide on a weekly basis is information the school already tracks such as primary and secondary transmission.
Elliott also said he talked to a local pediatrician before the meeting who encouraged them to return to school, noting the physical and mental health of students. Gary Childers, the chair of the board of education, said he had also spoken to a pediatrician neighbor of his who also encouraged a return to school.
The special board meeting feel on an anniversary for the state and public school systems.
"Today's a significant day," Elliott said. "It's been one year to the day today that we made the change to remote instruction after the government made the announcement to close schools."
Elliott told the board he wanted to acknowledge the one year anniversary because of how hard the past year has been. Elliott thanked the board, parents, students, health care workers, school nurses and teachers.
"I always want to say a special thank you to our teachers, people will never know the efforts they have gone to the lengths that they have gone to, to move mountains for our students," Elliott said. "It's not been a lost year. I'm quite proud of the growth and achievement that our students have made this year."
Jennifer Greene, health director at AppHealthCare, also provided an update to the board before they voted. She said that the majority of the cases the agency has seen is between the 18-24 age range.
Watauga County had 80 active COVID-19 cases as of March 15. She also mentioned that about 21 percent of people in the county have been partially vaccinated and approximately 15 percent of people in the county have been fully vaccinated. Elliott said the most important step that anyone in the community could do to protect the schools and to help students to be safe in school is to get the vaccine.
"We're keeping pace with the state," Greene said. "I feel positive about the progress we've made."
Elliott asked Greene about the potential for those younger than 16 years old to get the vaccine. Greene said she has no new information on that, but is following the clinical studies that deal with the the COVID-19 vaccine in younger children. Currently, the only vaccine available to those 16 and up is the Pfizer vaccine.
Klutz said the school system has already seen 16- and 17-year-old essential workers get the vaccine.
Childers asked Greene about social distancing and what studies were being conducted. Greene said she was following the studies.
"This pandemic has affected people in so many different ways," Elliott said. "The things that we do that are so helpful to one family may be the very thing that creates hardship for another. I just ask that, as a community and as a school system, we continue to be patient with one another to one another and extend grace to each other, wherever possible."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.