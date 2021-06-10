DALLAS, Texas — A Watauga County resident and dedicated Scouting volunteer now has something in common with 15 U.S. presidents, three Supreme Court justices, Hank Aaron, Neil Armstrong, Walt Disney, and Charles Lindbergh.
Thomas R. Yarboro of Blowing Rock has been awarded the Silver Buffalo Award, Scouting’s highest commendation for service to youth. It was presented Friday, May 28 during the National Annual Meeting of the Boy Scouts of America.
The Silver Buffalo has been awarded since 1926 to outstanding civic-minded men and women for their invaluable contributions and service to youth. Yarboro is one of 13 Silver Buffalo recipients nationwide this year and the first ever from the Tuscarora Council, BSA. Of the 38 million adult volunteers in the history of the BSA, he is one of a few to earn its greatest accolade; only 813 people have received the award since its creation.
Yarboro’s recognition stems from his strategic leadership of the BSA and his more than 30 years as a board volunteer at all levels of the Boys & Girls Clubs of America; including three years as National Council President.
“It is truly humbling to have been considered and selected for the Silver Buffalo,” Yarboro said. “It has been a privilege to live by the guiding principles of the Scout Oath and Law and serve our nation’s youth through this historic program.”
Yarboro was a Cub Scout, Boy Scout and Explorer as a youth. When his son joined the program as a Scout, Tom returned to his Scouting roots, quickly rising through the volunteer corps to become Council President. His passion for the program and dedication to volunteer participation led his peers to elect him to various posts since at the area, regional, and national levels of the organization.
This year, Yarboro is entering his sixth year on the BSA National Executive Board; previously completing a two-year term as the Boy Scouts of America’s Southern Region President, providing sound and reassuring leadership to 1 million Scouts and Scouters across 13 states.
“We are extremely proud Tom is receiving this recognition for his tremendous accomplishments and contributions to youth,” said Jeremiah Daniels, Council President of the Boy Scouts of America-Tuscarora Council. “Tom is an exemplary citizen and the values embodied in Scouting are reflected in his daily life and volunteer work.”
Yarboro currently serves on the National Operations Leadership Committee, National Operations Council and is the National Chair of Membership & Relationships. He also is the National Chairman of the largest service project in Scouting’s history; the BSA “Summer of Service.” Tom has previously been recognized with the District Award of Merit, the Silver Beaver Award, and the Silver Antelope Award; as well as also receiving the BGCA’s highest national recognition — the Jeremiah Milbank National Gold Medallion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.