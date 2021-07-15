GRANDFATHER MOUNTAIN — Even though he had run among the leaders of the U.S. 10K Championships in Atlanta just five days earlier, Blowing Rock’s Josh Izewski, 31, overcame the challenges of any leftover fatigue, nearly a 900-runner field, the remnants of Hurricane Elsa and, of course, the mountain itself to win The Bear on July 8.
The signs along the roadway suggesting that it is a steep grade were masters of understatement, but Izewski defied the elements in completing the five-mile grizzly bear of a route in 31:50.7, some 46 seconds ahead of second place Sandy Roberts, 33, of Raleigh (32:36.3), with former Watauga High School star and current UNC-Charlotte harrier Avery Cannon, 19, (32:47.0) hot on their heels in third among the male competitors.
Blustery winds and occasional torrential rains buffeted runners taking on The Bear, one of the most unique road races in the world for its scenic course with spectacular views along the way — and the challenges of a five-mile, nearly straight-up ascent that come with it.
The top female finisher was Banner Elk’s Amanda Sorrow, 40, who finished in at No. 41 overall in 40:58.2, according to the official race results posted by Finish Line Pros.
Caroline Garrett, 20, of Oakland, Calif. was second in 41:19.2, while Olivia Appling, 40, of Rutherforton finished third in 41.33.0.
While The Bear doesn’t pay out any cash prizes like the professional races in which Izewski competes on behalf of the Blowing Rock-based ZAP Endurance elite running team, it turns out that he was less than two minutes away from a $100 payday, anyway.
“I told Josh that no one had ever broken 30 minutes before in The Bear and that ZAP runner Johnny Crain had the current record at 30:11,” said ZAP head coach Pete Rea, sitting at the top of the mountain near the finish line. “So I told him that I’d give him $100 if he broke 30 minutes.”
Izewski, still recovering from his trip up the mountain completed just moments before, was asked about the missed payday.
“Yeah, I think Pete made me run that race in Atlanta just five days earlier so it would reduce the chances of him having to pay up,” said Izewski.
“This was a lot of fun, though. It was my first time running The Bear, so I am fairly pleased with the result. The last part of the race, running from the track down below up to the top was, to coin a phrase, a bear. It was pretty, though. A hard run, to be sure, but very scenic. I am looking forward to doing it again,” said Izewski.
A native of Doylestown, Pa., Izewski competed collegiately for the University of Florida before a three-year stint on the world triathlon circuit. Then he joined ZAP to concentrate on long distance road racing and marathons. Izewski said that it was especially meaningful to participate in a local running event.
“Even though there are people from all over North Carolina and other parts of the country, this is a local race. And it is nice to be able to come out here and run with people from the area that we sometimes see when we are training at various spots around the High Country.”
Discussing his race strategy, Izewski shared how important it was not to think about the whole task ahead.
“I broke the course into small sections,” said Izewski. “Look ahead a little bit and run to that curve or that tree or that rock. And then when you get there, look for the next smaller goal. Mentally, that is a lot easier than getting to the track at the bottom of the mountain, looking up at the top, and saying to yourself, ‘Oh my gosh, I have to go all the way up there.’ I break it up into segments. There are rough spots, to be sure, but you fight through them.”
Izewski said that compared to the Fourth of July weekend race in Atlanta, The Bear is without a doubt the harder course.
“They have what they call a ‘cardiac hill’ on the Peachtree course in Atlanta, but Grandfather Mountain is certainly more of a cardiac hill. But, overall, they are two different races. In the Peachtree, it is a faster course and you are racing with a bunch of other professionals. This is one where on race day you wake up in your own bed and you know you are going to be running with a lot of people from your community,” said Izewski.
Waiting for the runners to complete their ascent, race officials and media personnel had to deal with exceptionally strong winds at the top of Grandfather Mountain for more than two hours during setup. Izewski said that the wind factor increased as the runners reached higher elevations.
“Right around the sign that says 5,000 feet, that’s where I began to feel the wind,” said the road racing veteran. “It is hard to say how much it affected me because when you are on a hill that steep, you are in a different zone, mentally and physically.”
The ZAP head coach, Rea, said that this is still a mostly recreational period of running for Izewski, who begins serious marathon training in a couple of weeks. Multiple ZAP Endurance athletes are likely to run the Chicago Marathon on Oct. 10.
In some years, ZAP Endurance has had several runners in The Bear race, men and women, and usually among the top performers. This year, most of his athletes had scheduling conflicts or were rehabbing from injuries. Izewski was the lone exception.
“We like to support this race because it is so well-executed,” said Rea. “The staff at Grandfather Mountain, the volunteers from the community, and the people from Appalachian State’s track and cross country programs team up to do an outstanding job every year and sometimes in difficult conditions because of the weather.”
Race director Jim Deni described a more buoyant event in 2021 than in years past.
“We have a lot of excitement about this race after COVID-19 last year. We don’t have spectators up here at the top, since we still have some precautions in place. That includes not putting medals over their necks, but handing them the individual awards,” said Deni. “There were 830 registered runners this year and very few that didn’t show up.”
Asked about the uniqueness of The Bear compared to other road racing events, Deni was clearly a fan.
“We get a lot of press advertising The Bear as the toughest road race anywhere,” said Deni, who for several years has taught sports psychology at Appalachian State University. “But it is also unique in that it is part of the Highland Games, including being part of the opening ceremonies. This is the 26th running of The Bear, so we have a huge history. We generally have runners from 26 states.”
A quick scan of the Finish Line Pros results and you understand that Denny isn’t kidding about the broadening appeal of the race. Just among the Top 300 finishers, there were athletes from Maryland, California, Florida, South Carolina, Alabama, Georgia, Virginia, Tennessee, New Hampshire, Texas, Washington, D.C., Colorado, New York, Washington (state), Mississippi, Minnesota and Massachusetts. This is in addition to all regions of North Carolina, from the mountains to the beaches.
Some wore kilts, reflecting their participation in the Highland Games. Others wore their school colors. Still others wore costumes. There were young, old and older. All had fun even when challenging their physical limitations.
