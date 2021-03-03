By helping foster volunteerism and philanthropy for educational causes in their community, the Blowing Rock Women’s Club brought home the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce’s 2020 Leadership and Service in the Community Award. The award was presented to the club on Feb. 11, during the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce’s 34th annual award ceremony which streamed online via YouTube, youtu.be/RZzT0tCDR5o.
One of several honors awarded during the evening’s ceremony, the Leadership and Service in the Community Award is reserved for businesses or organizations who make positive contributions to the Blowing Rock community.
“The award for leadership and service to the community is given to a business member or organization which makes positive contributions to the Blowing Rock community through volunteerism, philanthropy and community service,” said Suzy Barker, the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce’s events and communications specialist. “Those nominated will have made measurable impact towards the improvement of an issue of importance to the Blowing Rock community.”
First formed in 1978, the Blowing Rock’s Women’s Club came together with the goal of raising money for scholarships for local students. In 2019, the nonprofit organization opened up Village Thrift on the Hwy. 321 Bypass in Blowing Rock with the sole purpose of funding scholarships, thus allowing the women’s club to increase the amount of funding it was able to give.
According to Janet Stout, one of two co-presidents for the Blowing Rock Women’s Club, the organization awarded $35,000 in scholarships to Watauga High students in 2020 and has plans to increase that amount in 2021.
“We were very excited and very thrilled to have been chosen by the chamber and the chamber members. I think it’s just a nod to the ladies who have pulled together during this last year, that has been a little bit traumatic for everybody and have worked so hard to raise awareness for our cause,” said Stout. “We are thankful to all the people who have supported us and also to those who voted for us.”
“We are amazed that our supporters have allowed us to do this with the thrift shop only being open three days a week. We have wonderful supporters,” said Stout.
Despite a temporary closure due to COVID-19 concerns earlier in the year, 2020 marked Village Thrift’s first full year of operation.
Aside from educational support through their thrift shop, the Blowing Rock Women’s Club also participates in other charitable work such contributing socks and coats to the Hospitality House of Northwest North Carolina, furnishing clothing to victims disasters such as house fires or to those in need in Haiti.
To learn more about the Blowing Rock Women’s Club and their philanthropic causes visit, www.facebook.com/Blowing-Rock-Womens-Club-223959195042173/?ref=page_internal.
