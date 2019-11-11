BLOWING ROCK — A water main break in the area of Goforth Road in Blowing Rock on Monday, Nov. 11, left nearby area residents without water for several hours, according to the town of Blowing Rock.
According to Blowing Rock Town Manager Shane Fox, a small leak was discovered on the line along Goforth Road near Mount Bethel Reformed Church and was repaired on Sunday, Nov. 10. However, around 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 11, a larger leak was discovered 100 yards down Goforth Road, next to the Blowing Rock Country Club's snack house. A message was sent through the town's text and phone call alert service at 1:50 p.m..
"The surrounding areas may be without water until later this evening," the alert stated.
The 30-foot section of line was replaced and water was cut back on at 8 p.m. that night, Fox confirmed.
"It's a six-inch galvanized line from the 1940s," Fox said. "We haven't had any problems with it in quite some time."
Fox said he believes that when the small leak was fixed, air went through the pipe and busted a seam.
There were no additional water advisories or issues discovered as of midday Nov. 12, Fox said.
