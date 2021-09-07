BLOWING ROCK — Blowing Rock volleyball earned two victories on the opening night of the 2021 season on Sept. 6, defeating Mabel 2-1 and Green Valley 2-1.
Against Mabel, the Rockets opened with a decisive 25-14 in the first set, but then fell to Watauga County's far northsiders in the second set, 19-25. Blowing Rock came back to capture the third set, 15-9.
In Green Valley, Blowing Rock found what was at least initially an even more challenging opponent. The Rockets lost the first set, 19-25, but then rallied to sweep the next two, 25-16 and 15-9.
Other scores:
- Hardin Park 2, Valle Crucis 0 (25-13, 25-6)
- Cove Creek 2, Parkway 0 (25-16, 25-11)
- Cove Creek 2, Bethel 0 (25-8, 25-8)
- Parkway 2, Bethel 0 (25-13, 25-12)
